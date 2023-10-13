Valve: so, yeah.. enabling AMD Anti-Lag tech on Radeon GPUs = VAC banned on CS2

Valve warns you'll get VAC banned in Counter-Strike 2 if you enable AMD's new Anti-Lag techology on your Radeon RX series graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX series graphics card owners will want to hope they didn't install the new Radeon 23.10.1 drivers, enable AMD's new Anti-Lag+ technology, and play Counter-Strike 2... because VAC bans were being handed out, which... well, you know that's not good at all.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Counter-Strike 2 only launched a couple of weeks ago now, with AMD's latest technology -- Anti-Lag+ which is exclusive to the Radeon RX 7000 series GPU family -- meant to enhance responsiveness by optimizing frame alignment within the game code.

Well... yeah, Counter-Strike 2 doesn't like that and Valve has admitted that some gamers were getting VAC banned because of it. The official Twitter/X account for Counter-Strike 2 laid out the warning, tweeting that AMD's latest driver enabled Anti-Lag+ for Counter-Strike 2, but was implemented by detouring engine dll functions. Valve warned that if you are an AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card owner "DO NOT ENABLE ANTI-LAG" because any tampering with CS code will "result in a VAC ban".

But don't worry: AMD has removed the download link attached to its new Radeon Adrenalin Edition 23.10.1 driver, so you can't download the Radeon GPU driver, enable Anti-Lag+ inside of Counter-Strike 2, and get swiftly VAC banned. We should have a new hotfix driver available very, very soon, which will fix this gigantic problem.

Valve explained in full: "AMD's latest driver has made their"Anti-Lag/+"feature available for CS2, which is implemented by detouring engine dll functions. If you are an AMD customer and play CS2, DO NOT ENABLE ANTI-LAG/+; any tampering with CS code will result in a VAC ban. Once AMD ships an update we can do the work of identifying affected users and reversing their ban".

NVIDIA GeForce RTX series GPU owner? You're all good... Valve included NVIDIA's own Reflex Low Latency mode which doesn't have these issues, so you won't get VAC banned.