AMD disables Anti-Lag+ tech in ALL games with new driver, after CS2 issues and VAC banning

AMD's new Anti-Lag+ technology has been a mess for weeks now, seeing Radeon RX 7000 series GPU owners experiencing game crashes, problems, and even VAC banning on Steam for Counter-Strike 2 players. It's been a headache, and now so much so that AMD has completely disabled Anti-Lag+ tech on its recent Radeon GPU drivers. Download the new 23.10.2 drivers here.

The company previously removed the old drivers -- 23.10.1 driver -- causing the issues with Anti-Lag+ and multiple games, while the new 23.10.2 driver disables Anti-Lag+ completely. This means that games that were experiencing problems with Anti-Lag+ were enabled, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2.

Anti-cheating algorithms in games were detecting Anti-Lag+ as hacking-related, banning gamers across the world with an AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPU. AMD's move of removing Anti-Lag+ from its Radeon GPU drivers is somewhat strange but hints at what should be the fact that AMD shouldn't have launched Anti-Lag+ in this state without knowing the consequences of its action for gamers.

In the notes for the new 23.10.2 drivers, AMD notes: "AMD has received reports of some games triggering anti-cheat bans on gamers when AMD Anti-Lag+ technology is enabled on Radeon graphics. To address this, we have released the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.10.2 driver that disables Anti-Lag+ technology in all supported games, and we recommend gamers use the new driver. AMD is actively working with game developers on a solution to re-enable Anti-Lag+ and support them in reinstating gamers who were impacted by the anti-cheat bans. We will provide more information when available".