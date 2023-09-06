Apple throws iPhone 15 event up on YouTube revealing launch date and time

Apple has thrown up the livestream for its upcoming Wonderlust event, revealing the official date and time for the unveiling of the iPhone 15 event.

Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

Apple is preparing to unveil its next-generation iPhone, along with the next iteration of the Apple Watch, and now the livestream is up on YouTube for those who wish to wait.

Apple announced its Wonderlust event a few days ago, securing the date of September 12 for the unveiling of the iPhone 15 line-up. The image that was released with the event's official announcement caused rampant online speculation about what colors the new iPhone will come in, with many people suggesting that the blue hue will be adopted this generation. As with every Apple event since the expansion of the line-up, we can expect Apple to unveil not only the iPhone 15, but also the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Furthermore, Apple is expected to showcase its next-generation Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 9. As for what we can expect out of the next-generation iPhone, many leaks have pointed to the adoption of the A17 Bionic chip, which is the world's first 3-nanometer processor in a smartphone, a programmable action button, a new titanium frame, thinner bezels, a USB-C charging port, improved battery life, the dropping of 128GB storage options and a higher price. The livestream has been put up on Apple's official YouTube channel, revealing the launch time of the event at 9 a.m. E.T. September 12.

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

