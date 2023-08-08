All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 ProCore i9-14900KRTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Here's why Apple's new iPhones are expected to be more expensive

Apple's newest iPhones are rumored to have come with a bunch of changes visual and internal changes, along with a decent price increase.

Here's why Apple's new iPhones are expected to be more expensive
Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Apple is rumored to raise the process for this year's coming iPhones, and here's why we can expect a price increase for at least the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
Open Gallery 2

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

MacRumors has revealed that Apple plans to increase the internal memory of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These internal storage increases are expected to lead to price hikes as the storage for the Pro models is likely to start at a minimum of 256GB compared to the current 128GB present in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

If the rumors from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman and tech analyst Jeff Pu are true, Apple is preparing to release four available storage tiers starting at 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. If these rumors have any validity, then the rumors surrounding the price hikes will also be true, with reports indicating that the iPhone 15 Pro could be priced at $1,099, up from the $999 starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro. As for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, rumors suggest that Apple's highest model phone will start at $1,199.

It should be noted that similar rumors circulated before the launch of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models, with reports surfacing about Apple releasing a 2TB version of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, that never came to fruition.

So when can we learn about official confirmation about this year's iPhones? According to reports, apple's annual iPhone event is expected to be held on Tuesday, September 12th, or Wednesday, September 13th.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV- PlayStation 5 (B0BPPPPYK7)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.90
$75.90$85.42$64.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$59.00$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2023 at 11:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, m.blog.naver.com, wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.