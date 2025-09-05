Apple is about to unveil the first major iPhone redesign in half a decade

Apple is going to be unveiling a completely redesigned iPhone, and will be experimenting with a thinner design instead of smaller or larger budget models.

TL;DR: Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9, featuring the biggest redesign in five years. Highlights include the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, redesigned Pro models with upgraded cameras and battery, and a larger base iPhone 17 with ProMotion display. This launch marks the start of a three-year iPhone redesign plan.

Apple's biggest form of revenue is the iPhone, and this year the company will be unveiling its new range, which will have the biggest redesign the iPhone has seen in half a decade.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

On September 9, Apple will showcase its latest iPhone generation. As the company lags behind in AI-powered software, it's focusing on hardware changes in its latest devices as a major draw. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max are all pegged to be redesigned devices, with the backs of each being overhauled with a new design that moves the cameras into a pill-shaped bar.

Popular Popular Now: Valve's Steam Frame is an all-in-one VR headset close to being released

In addition to the redesigned traditional iPhone line-up, Apple will also be introducing what Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has been calling for quite some time, the iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-thin device that will replace the iPhone Plus. The iPhone 17 generation is just the first of Apple's three-year plan to redesign the iPhone, as there is currently a foldable iPhone in the works, along with a 20th anniversary iPhone pegged for 2027. The foldable iPhone is meant to be announced next year.

As for September 9, Apple has named this event "Awe-dropping," and here's what we can expect to be unveiled.

iPhone 17 Air

New model : iPhone 17 Air (continuing the "Air" branding from MacBooks/iPads)

: iPhone 17 Air (continuing the "Air" branding from MacBooks/iPads) Thickness : ~5.5mm → ~⅓ thinner than iPhone 16 Pro

: ~5.5mm → ~⅓ thinner than iPhone 16 Pro Drawbacks: reduced battery life, only one rear camera in a pill-shaped bump

Specs:

A19 chip (same as base iPhone 17)

6.6-inch display, ProMotion support

Standard USB-C

eSIM only (no physical SIM slot)

In-house Wi-Fi chip + Apple C1 modem (used in iPhone 16e)

Positioning: between base and Pro → but risks being niche since consumers may prefer better battery/cameras for slightly more money

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max

Major redesign (first since iPhone 12 Pro in 2020)

Back design:

Camera spans entire top third

Bottom two-thirds has a new wireless charging cutout

Specs/Upgrades:

A19 Pro processor

Significant battery boost

Telephoto lens upgraded to 48MP (from 12MP)

New variable aperture system

Simultaneous front-and-back video recording

Major selfie camera upgrade

Frame: aluminum (lighter, better heat dissipation) → reversing titanium move from iPhone 15 Pro

Base iPhone 17

Not redesigned

Screen size grows to 6.3 inches (matching iPhone 16 Pro/17 Pro)

Gains ProMotion display (first time on non-Pro)

Uses A19 chip

Keeps Qualcomm modem

Other Details

Pro Max screen size: remains 6.9 inches

Accessories:

Revamped non-leather case (replacing FineWoven)

iPhone 4 Bumper-like case for Air

Premium cross-body strap

Colors: