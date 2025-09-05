Apple is about to unveil the first major iPhone redesign in half a decade

Apple's biggest form of revenue is the iPhone, and this year the company will be unveiling its new range, which will have the biggest redesign the iPhone has seen in half a decade.
On September 9, Apple will showcase its latest iPhone generation. As the company lags behind in AI-powered software, it's focusing on hardware changes in its latest devices as a major draw. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max are all pegged to be redesigned devices, with the backs of each being overhauled with a new design that moves the cameras into a pill-shaped bar.
In addition to the redesigned traditional iPhone line-up, Apple will also be introducing what Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has been calling for quite some time, the iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-thin device that will replace the iPhone Plus. The iPhone 17 generation is just the first of Apple's three-year plan to redesign the iPhone, as there is currently a foldable iPhone in the works, along with a 20th anniversary iPhone pegged for 2027. The foldable iPhone is meant to be announced next year.
As for September 9, Apple has named this event "Awe-dropping," and here's what we can expect to be unveiled.
iPhone 17 Air
- New model: iPhone 17 Air (continuing the "Air" branding from MacBooks/iPads)
- Thickness: ~5.5mm → ~⅓ thinner than iPhone 16 Pro
- Drawbacks: reduced battery life, only one rear camera in a pill-shaped bump
Specs:
- A19 chip (same as base iPhone 17)
- 6.6-inch display, ProMotion support
- Standard USB-C
- eSIM only (no physical SIM slot)
- In-house Wi-Fi chip + Apple C1 modem (used in iPhone 16e)
- Positioning: between base and Pro → but risks being niche since consumers may prefer better battery/cameras for slightly more money
iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max
- Major redesign (first since iPhone 12 Pro in 2020)
Back design:
- Camera spans entire top third
- Bottom two-thirds has a new wireless charging cutout
Specs/Upgrades:
- A19 Pro processor
- Significant battery boost
- Telephoto lens upgraded to 48MP (from 12MP)
- New variable aperture system
- Simultaneous front-and-back video recording
- Major selfie camera upgrade
- Frame: aluminum (lighter, better heat dissipation) → reversing titanium move from iPhone 15 Pro
Base iPhone 17
- Not redesigned
- Screen size grows to 6.3 inches (matching iPhone 16 Pro/17 Pro)
- Gains ProMotion display (first time on non-Pro)
- Uses A19 chip
- Keeps Qualcomm modem
Other Details
- Pro Max screen size: remains 6.9 inches
Accessories:
- Revamped non-leather case (replacing FineWoven)
- iPhone 4 Bumper-like case for Air
- Premium cross-body strap
Colors:
- iPhone 17 Air gets light MacBook Air-inspired color
- Pro models add new orange option