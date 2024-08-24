iPhone 16 launch and announcement date leaked ahead of Apple's plunge into AI

Apple is preparing to launch its new line-up of iPhones that will come with the highly anticipated iOS 18, which contains Apple's venture into AI.

Apple has been quiet about when it plans on officially unveiling its new line-up of iPhones, but now we a leaked date from a known, and very credible Apple Insider Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Gurman recently wrote that Apple will be hosting its iPhone 16 launch event on September 10, which is in-line with Apple's previous iPhone generation launch events which for the past five years have fallen sometime within the first two weeks of September. Additionally, Gurman revealed that Apple is planning on making its iPhone 16 line-up available in-store and starting to send in the mail to buyers on Friday, September 20.

It isn't just the new iPhone line-up that is being announced as the Cupertino company will also unveil its new Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods 4. On top of all that hardware there will undoubtedly be some further explanation into Apple Intelligence and how its debuting with the release of iOS 18.

We can expect Apple to say when certain Apple Intelligence features will release, how they can be used utilized with the new line-up of devices, and when iOS 18 in its various forms will launch across its range of devices. The iPhone 16 may come in a different color, according to one leak that surfaced last week.