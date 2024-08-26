Apple officially announces when the iPhone 16 will be unveiled

Apple has announced its next iPhone event that is set to unveil the iPhone 16 line-up that will be accompanied by Apple's foray into AI.

Apple has sent out invitations to press for an event its holding on September 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m PT. The event will be livestreamed and will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.

Known Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman shared an image of the Apple invitation on his personal X account, writing that this invitation is for Apple's anticipated iPhone event where it will unveil the iPhone 16 line-up. Gurman writes the announcement has come a day earlier than anticipated, which references his previous prediction of a September 10 announcement event.

Apple Intelligence will be a key part of the overall sales pitch in Apple stores to customers, as the new AI-powered software is a main selling point of this next-generation of devices. The Bloomberg reporter wrote on August 25 employees at Apple retail stores have already started receiving training on the Apple Intelligence features. Apple Intelligence will debut with the release of iOS 18, and we can expect some further examples of Apple Intelligence being used on the iPhone 16 line-up.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news.

