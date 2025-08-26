Apple iPhone 17 unveiling date goes official, will be 'Awe dropping'

Apple has sent out invitations to its upcoming iPhone 17 unveiling event, where the company is slated to showcase the thinnest iPhone ever made.

Apple is scheduled to hold a new special event for its upcoming iPhone 17, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider, sharing an image to his personal X account stating the event is set for September 9.

The iPhone 17 line-up of devices has long been rumored to be a dramatic shift for Apple and how future iPhone generations will be, as the company is pegged to showcase a redesigned iPhone, a new ultra-thin model purportedly called the iPhone 17 Air, and all-around visual design changes. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the most powerful of the generation, is slated to have the biggest battery within an iPhone yet, and the Air is meant to be just 5.5mm in thickness, making it the thinnest iPhone ever made.

Gurman writes in a follow-up X post that the aesthetics of the September 9 event invitation aren't random, but hold some hints toward what we can expect to see during the event. The reporter adds that the orange in the Apple logo is a hint toward a new color for the Pro model devices, the light blue is for the iPhone Air, and the "Awe-dropping" slogan is a play on jaw-dropping for the "thin/light of the phone".

Notably, this event seems to be online only, as the invitation states, "Please join us online for a special Apple Event. Watch on apple.com". The event will likely be available to watch on YouTube as well as Apple.com.