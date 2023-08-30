NVIDIA's RTX 4090 GPU too hefty for your liking? MSI is making a slim version, and more besides

Soon, MSI will have four different slim versions of each Lovelace graphics card it makes, and that includes the RTX 4080, and the 4090 flagship.

MSI has revealed that it's going to produce further slimmer versions of its GeForce RTX 4000 range of graphics cards to go alongside slim Lovelace variants that are already out there.

MSI is making black and white takes on its slim graphics cards all the way down the Lovelace product range (Image Credit: MSI)

MSI already has a Gaming Slim version of the RTX 4060 Ti, and previously announced an RTX 4070 Ti model too, but now there are a bunch more - 20 in total, as VideoCardz reports.

Those will include the RTX 4090 - yes, even this beefy top-end board is getting shrunk down, at least in some respects - and the RTX 4080, along with the RTX 4070, plus new spins on the 4070 Ti and 4060 Ti.

The catch is that the high-end slim variants seemingly won't be coming until later.

The eventual plan is that in total there will be four versions of each of the RTX 4090, 4080, 4070, 4070 Ti and 4060 Ti, to make 20 in total. Those variants will be the standard Gaming Slim (black), the Gaming X Slim (black), and two white versions of both.

MSI describes these trimmer graphics cards as thinner variants of the Gaming series that still maintain high performance levels and match that with aggressive looks. They offer an emphasis on improved thermals, and are better suited for those with a more compact PC, naturally.

MSI's RTX 4070 Ti Slim has dimensions of 307 x 125 x 51mm, whereas the size of the vanilla RTX 4070 Slim is 307 x 125 x 46mm, so they are pretty much the same size-wise, except the latter is slightly thinner.

The compromise is also a slight one with these slim graphics cards in that the clocks are only notched down a touch, by 15MHz in the case of the RTX 4070 Ti, which is nothing that will be noticeable in real-world performance (you'll hardly be losing any frames with that difference).

We can expect the new variants to be on sale soon, although it's not clear how long it will take for the RTX 4080 and 4090 Slim cards to arrive. As MSI's press release doesn't provide specs for those more powerful graphics cards yet, this suggests they are still some way off, although hopefully not too far out.

Earlier this week, we saw another interesting take on an RTX 4090 graphics card, namely a model that has no less than five fans to keep it cooler than the average Lovelace flagship (though those fans aren't all mounted along the top, as you might guess).