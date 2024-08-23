MSI's custom World of Warcraft GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU lets you swap out its 'armor'

MSI's GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft Edition celebrates 20 years of the iconic game with removable backplates.

Published
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

World of Warcraft is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Blizzard's celebrated massively multiplayer RPG is still going strong, with the game set to get its tenth expansion, World of Warcraft: The War Within, next week. It kicks off the new Worldsoul Saga trilogy, with the story being led by veteran Warcraft and Blizzard writer and designer Chris Metzen.

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft Edition graphics card, image credit: MSI/Blizzard.
Open Gallery 4

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft Edition graphics card, image credit: MSI/Blizzard.

To help celebrate, MSI has partnered with Blizzard to create a custom GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft Edition graphics card with removable 'puzzle-style' magnetic backplates that feature artwork from 20 years of WoW expansions. If you're a World of Warcraft fan, this might be the ultimate GPU.

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is the current mid-range GPU champ, delivering excellent 1440p gaming performance with access to NVIDIA's cutting-edge RTX technologies like DLSS. MSI's GAMING SLIM design is also one of our favorites, and it looks great in gold and blue.

MSI's custom World of Warcraft GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU lets you swap out its 'armor' 3
Open Gallery 4

The design is impressive. The magnetic backplates allow you to select from different expansions, covering everything from the iconic Wrath of the Lich King to The Burning Crusade, Legion, and Dragonflight. Changing the GPU's look with different combinations of backplates sounds perfect for an RPG with various classes, armor pieces, and weapons to equip.

What's brilliant is that it feels as much like a custom World of Warcraft collectible as a graphics card. It arrives in a box similar to Blizzard's highly sought-after Collector's Edition game releases.

MSI's custom World of Warcraft GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU lets you swap out its 'armor' 4
Open Gallery 4

MSI notes that it is a "limited edition design," so even though there's a product page up for this specific World of Warcraft GPU variant, there's no word on retail availability or price. Be sure to keep an eye on the MSI and Blizzard World of Warcraft campaign page if you're keen on picking one of these up.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$292.99
$292.99$292.99$292.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$292.99
$292.99$292.99$293.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2024 at 1:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, msi.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags