MSI's custom World of Warcraft GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU lets you swap out its 'armor'

World of Warcraft is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Blizzard's celebrated massively multiplayer RPG is still going strong, with the game set to get its tenth expansion, World of Warcraft: The War Within, next week. It kicks off the new Worldsoul Saga trilogy, with the story being led by veteran Warcraft and Blizzard writer and designer Chris Metzen.

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft Edition graphics card, image credit: MSI/Blizzard.

To help celebrate, MSI has partnered with Blizzard to create a custom GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM World of Warcraft Edition graphics card with removable 'puzzle-style' magnetic backplates that feature artwork from 20 years of WoW expansions. If you're a World of Warcraft fan, this might be the ultimate GPU.

The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is the current mid-range GPU champ, delivering excellent 1440p gaming performance with access to NVIDIA's cutting-edge RTX technologies like DLSS. MSI's GAMING SLIM design is also one of our favorites, and it looks great in gold and blue.

The design is impressive. The magnetic backplates allow you to select from different expansions, covering everything from the iconic Wrath of the Lich King to The Burning Crusade, Legion, and Dragonflight. Changing the GPU's look with different combinations of backplates sounds perfect for an RPG with various classes, armor pieces, and weapons to equip.

What's brilliant is that it feels as much like a custom World of Warcraft collectible as a graphics card. It arrives in a box similar to Blizzard's highly sought-after Collector's Edition game releases.

MSI notes that it is a "limited edition design," so even though there's a product page up for this specific World of Warcraft GPU variant, there's no word on retail availability or price. Be sure to keep an eye on the MSI and Blizzard World of Warcraft campaign page if you're keen on picking one of these up.