MSI does Black Friday early for GPUs: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super is $120 off with a free game

MSI's RTX 4070 Ti Super comes with Star Wars Outlaws, and it's even cheaper than the most affordable open box 4070 Ti Super model on Newegg right now.

TL;DR: MSI is offering a discounted price of $729.99 for its RTX 4070 Ti Super Expert model, down from $849.99, with limited stock available. The GPU includes a free Star Wars Outlaws game and features enhanced cooling with a 'push-pull' fan design. MSI is offering a discounted price of $729.99 for its RTX 4070 Ti Super Expert model, down from $849.99, with limited stock available. The GPU includes a free Star Wars Outlaws game and features enhanced cooling with a 'push-pull' fan design.

MSI is getting in on the action with discounted NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPUs - as Lovelace prepares to be succeeded by new Blackwell graphics cards - and there's a tasty offer on an RTX 4070 Ti Super.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

MSI's RTX 4070 Ti Super Expert model is now on sale direct from the company at $729.99, which represents a chunky discount. This GPU normally retails at $849.99 from the MSI store, so you're getting $120 off.

As you might expect, there's limited stock, but there is still inventory available at the time of writing.

There's extra value if you fancy having a shot at Star Wars Outlaws, as the game is bundled free with the graphics card.

MSI's Expert variant of the NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super offers boost to 2670MHz, and a touch more with the 'Extreme Performance' mode (enabled via the MSI Center app) which hits 2685MHz. That's pretty close to 2.7GHz indeed.

You get 16GB of VRAM on the graphics card, and innovations on the cooling front. MSI notes that the RTX 4070 Ti Super Expert offers enhanced airflow with the fan design, which is a 'push-pull' setup, where there are two sets of fans working in conjunction. One of those sets pushes cool air into the heatsink, and the other pulls the hot air created by the GPU away.

A relative bargain (though still a sizeable dent in your wallet)

It's a pretty good value proposition for a strong upper-mid-range GPU, especially when you look at current pricing elsewhere at retailers in the US. For example, at Newegg you'll pay $799.99 for this MSI graphics card, and the MSRP is actually listed at $899.99 here.

Even an open box RTX 4070 Ti Super model at Newegg costs $20 more than this MSI Expert graphics card (and the cheapest new model will set you back $780, all prices correct at the time we write this, of course).

On the flipside in favor of waiting, rather than pulling the trigger, there may be some really good deals for RTX 4000 GPUs on the horizon. Firstly, we have Black Friday which is coming near now - early sales will kick off very shortly.

Secondly, there's the strong possibility - if the rumors are right - that RTX 5000 graphics cards are about to come onto the scene. According to the grapevine, we will see these Blackwell GeForce GPUs at CES 2025, or maybe even before then - with possibly the RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 desktop models (or certainly some of them) getting launched.

With RTX 5000 not far off now, in theory, the price cutting for current-gen Lovelace models is surely going to gather momentum.

AMD graphics cards are also seeing some pretty nifty deals these days, too, again ahead of the RDNA 4 launch which is supposedly happening in Q1 of 2025.