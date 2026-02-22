TweakTown
ASUS quietly launches new compact GeForce RTX 5070 graphics cards

The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5070 EVO and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5070 EVO OC Edition graphics cards have been announced, new options for SFF-Ready builds.

ASUS quietly launches new compact GeForce RTX 5070 graphics cards
TL;DR: ASUS has launched compact Dual GeForce RTX 5070 EVO and EVO OC Edition GPUs designed for small-form-factor builds, featuring dual axial fans, vented backplates, and boost clocks up to 2572 MHz. These RTX 5070 models deliver strong 1440p performance with DLSS 4 support, though pricing and availability remain unannounced.

ASUS has quietly announced a new GeForce RTX 5070 for small-form-factor or SFF, builds with the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5070 EVO and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5070 EVO OC Edition graphics cards. And we say quietly because the product pages for these new models are now live, but there's no word on when these might hit retail shelves, and at what price.

These new SKUs arrive after ASUS also launched a series of slimmer Dual 'EVO' GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti GPUs late last year. Whereas those were all slim 2.1-slot-thick cards, the Dual 'EVO' GeForce RTX 5070 variants are 2.5-slot-thick and feature a slightly different, more premium design. Still compact at 229 x 120 x 50mm, they feature dual axial-tech fans with 0dB technology and vented backplates.

With the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 5070 EVO OC Edition shipping with a Boost Clock OC Mode of 2572 MHz compared to the 2542 MHz 'OC Mode' of the non-OC edition, this looks to be the only real difference between the two. As seen with other GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs, using ASUS's GPU Tweak III platform or another app, both cards should be able to be tuned to hit the same level of performance.

With DLSS 4 support across a wide range of games and 12GB of VRAM, the GeForce RTX 5070 remains NVIDIA's most popular model in the GeForce RTX 50 Series, delivering impressive 1440p performance while maintaining a relatively attractive price point. And that's relative in the sense that with the current memory crisis affecting the PC gaming and hardware markets, the prices of GPUs have risen considerably in recent months, so we're probably not going to see these new RTX 5070 models from ASUS hit retail shelves at the $549 MSRP of the RTX 5070.

