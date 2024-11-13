All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

NVIDIA benchmarks STALKER 2: GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 hits 4K 120FPS+ at Max settings

STALKER 2 is nearly here, with NVIDIA benchmarking the game at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p with its fleet of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

NVIDIA benchmarks STALKER 2: GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 hits 4K 120FPS+ at Max settings
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA tested STALKER 2 on the GeForce RTX 4090, achieving over 120FPS at 4K with DLSS 3 enabled. DLSS 3 significantly boosts performance across RTX 40 series GPUs, with the RTX 4070 jumping from 30FPS to 70FPS at 4K.

NVIDIA has tested STALKER 2 ahead of its launch on November 20, running the game at maxed-out settings at 4K with DLSS 3 enabled and a super-smooth 120FPS+ on the GeForce RTX 4090.

NVIDIA benchmarks STALKER 2: GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 hits 4K 120FPS+ at Max settings 504
6

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will have DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution at launch, with NVIDIA noting that at 4K with "every setting maxed" that DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution multiplied frame rates on GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards by an average of 2.4x.

GeForce RTX 4070 gamers leap from 30 FPS to 70 FPS, greatly increasing smoothness, game clarity, and animation fluidity, and as we go up the GPU stack the numbers only get higher. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER runs at 87 FPS, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER hits 100 FPS, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER reaches 112 FPS, and the world's fastest consumer gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090, surpasses 120 FPS.

Impressive results, with DLSS 3 + FG + SR enabled, seeing the performance on the RTX 4070 go from 31FPS average to 73FPS is rather impressive. The GeForce RTX 4090 without DLSS 3 + FG enabled is only hitting 52FPS at 4K, but 123FPS with it all enabled... bloody impressive.

NVIDIA performed all of the STALKER 2 benchmarks on an Intel Core i9-14900K processor running 64GB of RAM and Windows 11. We've seen the 4K results above, but now it's time for 1440p (2560 x 1440).

NVIDIA benchmarks STALKER 2: GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 hits 4K 120FPS+ at Max settings 505
6

The FPS doesn't drop too much from 4K down to 1440p, especially with DLSS 3 + FG enabled. We have the RTX 4090 hitting 145FPS, the RTX 4080 SUPER with 135FPS... down to the RTX 4070 reaching a respectable 100FPS+ average, while the RTX 4060 Ti is able to double from 34FPS to 73FPS with DLSS 3 + FG enabled in STALKER 2.

NVIDIA benchmarks STALKER 2: GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 hits 4K 120FPS+ at Max settings 506
6

At 1080p the RTX 4090 flies ahead in STALKER 2 at 165FPS+ average, while the RTX 4070 SUPER goes from 76FPS to 141FPS average, and the RTX 4060 from 43FPS to 85FPS. DLSS 3 + FG = magic for STALKER 2.

NVIDIA benchmarks STALKER 2: GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 hits 4K 120FPS+ at Max settings 508
6
NVIDIA benchmarks STALKER 2: GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 hits 4K 120FPS+ at Max settings 509
6

NVIDIA didn't leave its GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs, testing the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, and RTX 4070 Laptop GPU in STALKER 2 at 1440p and maxed-out settings. The RTX 4090 Laptop GPU goes from 62FPS average to an impressive 123FPS+ average, while the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU goes from 56FPS to 110FPS, and the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU from 37FPS to 76FPS... Laptop GPUs also love DLSS 3 + FG in STALKER 2.

The same goes for 1080p with the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU leaping from 81FPS to 155FPS, the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU from 75FPS to 146FPS, but the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU and RTX 4050 Laptop GPU also get some STALKER 2 benchmark lovin' seeing the 4060 Laptop GPU go from 46FPS to 93FPS and the RTX 4050 Laptop GPU from 36FPS to 73FPS (the lower-end Laptop GPUs benefit greatly from DLSS + FG, pushing far over the 60FPS+ barrier in STALKER 2).

Photo of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Xbox Series X
Best Deals: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Xbox Series X
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/13/2024 at 5:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles