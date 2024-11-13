NVIDIA benchmarks STALKER 2: GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 hits 4K 120FPS+ at Max settings

STALKER 2 is nearly here, with NVIDIA benchmarking the game at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p with its fleet of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

NVIDIA tested STALKER 2 on the GeForce RTX 4090, achieving over 120FPS at 4K with DLSS 3 enabled. DLSS 3 significantly boosts performance across RTX 40 series GPUs, with the RTX 4070 jumping from 30FPS to 70FPS at 4K.

NVIDIA has tested STALKER 2 ahead of its launch on November 20, running the game at maxed-out settings at 4K with DLSS 3 enabled and a super-smooth 120FPS+ on the GeForce RTX 4090.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will have DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution at launch, with NVIDIA noting that at 4K with "every setting maxed" that DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution multiplied frame rates on GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards by an average of 2.4x.

GeForce RTX 4070 gamers leap from 30 FPS to 70 FPS, greatly increasing smoothness, game clarity, and animation fluidity, and as we go up the GPU stack the numbers only get higher. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER runs at 87 FPS, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER hits 100 FPS, the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER reaches 112 FPS, and the world's fastest consumer gaming GPU, the GeForce RTX 4090, surpasses 120 FPS.

Impressive results, with DLSS 3 + FG + SR enabled, seeing the performance on the RTX 4070 go from 31FPS average to 73FPS is rather impressive. The GeForce RTX 4090 without DLSS 3 + FG enabled is only hitting 52FPS at 4K, but 123FPS with it all enabled... bloody impressive.

NVIDIA performed all of the STALKER 2 benchmarks on an Intel Core i9-14900K processor running 64GB of RAM and Windows 11. We've seen the 4K results above, but now it's time for 1440p (2560 x 1440).

The FPS doesn't drop too much from 4K down to 1440p, especially with DLSS 3 + FG enabled. We have the RTX 4090 hitting 145FPS, the RTX 4080 SUPER with 135FPS... down to the RTX 4070 reaching a respectable 100FPS+ average, while the RTX 4060 Ti is able to double from 34FPS to 73FPS with DLSS 3 + FG enabled in STALKER 2.

At 1080p the RTX 4090 flies ahead in STALKER 2 at 165FPS+ average, while the RTX 4070 SUPER goes from 76FPS to 141FPS average, and the RTX 4060 from 43FPS to 85FPS. DLSS 3 + FG = magic for STALKER 2.

NVIDIA didn't leave its GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs, testing the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, and RTX 4070 Laptop GPU in STALKER 2 at 1440p and maxed-out settings. The RTX 4090 Laptop GPU goes from 62FPS average to an impressive 123FPS+ average, while the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU goes from 56FPS to 110FPS, and the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU from 37FPS to 76FPS... Laptop GPUs also love DLSS 3 + FG in STALKER 2.

The same goes for 1080p with the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU leaping from 81FPS to 155FPS, the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU from 75FPS to 146FPS, but the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU and RTX 4050 Laptop GPU also get some STALKER 2 benchmark lovin' seeing the 4060 Laptop GPU go from 46FPS to 93FPS and the RTX 4050 Laptop GPU from 36FPS to 73FPS (the lower-end Laptop GPUs benefit greatly from DLSS + FG, pushing far over the 60FPS+ barrier in STALKER 2).