MSI reveals GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GAMING Slim 'STALKER 2' Edition graphics card

MSI has just teased its new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GAMING Slim "STALKER 2" Edition graphics card, check it out:

MSI has been working directly with STALKER 2 developer GSC Games on designing its GAMING Slim "STALKER 2" Edition graphics card, joining the ranks of MSI's other custom designs including Black Myth: Wukong and World of Warcraft. The new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GAMING Slim "STALKER 2" Edition graphics card features a beautiful custom design, new stickers on the fans, and an upgraded backplate.

Inside, we should expect the AD103-275 GPU with 8448 CUDA cores, 16GB of GDDR6X memory, and a 285W TDP. The custom variants from MSI don't usually include "X" or "OC" specifications, so there is now factory overclocking here... but I'm sure you'll squeeze some more performance out of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GAMING Slim "STALKER 2" Edition graphics card.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We don't have a release date for MSI's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GAMING Slim "STALKER 2" Edition graphics card just yet, but it should be expected to release before STALKER 2 hits the market on November 20, 2024. STALKER 2 was originally teased in 2021 and expected to release in 2022... but two years later we're still anticipating its release.

We only have a little over 7 weeks until STALKER 2 arrives, so if you're a big fan of the game and need a new graphics card, you need to hunt one of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GAMING Slim "STALKER 2" Edition graphics cards down ASAP.