MSI gives specific gamers a 12% boost in free performance with a new update

MSI has rolled out the latest AMD AGESA 1.0.0.7c BIOS firmware update that gives 12% of free performance to gamers with AM5 motherboards.

MSI has released a new BIOS update for its AM5 motherboards, ushering in a new "High Efficiency" mode that gives gamers a performance boost of 12%.

The new AGESA 1.0.0.7c BIOS update gives support for higher frequency DDR5 memory modules, while simulatenously fixing some issues that were discovered in older version of the firmware. According to a report by WCCFTech, MSI's newest BIOS update adds "High Efficiency" mode, which is a new feature that brings in optimizations through pre-configured memory profiles for popular modules.

These pre-configured memory profiles offer high bandwidth and lower latency through their optimizations, specifically through tweaks of the DDR5 DRAM timings and Memory Timing Presets. Users are able to select between each of the memory timing presets, which are; Tightest, Tighter, Balance, and Relax. If you are interested in seeing testing results for the new BIOS update, check out this link here.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

