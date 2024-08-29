Pixel 9 Pro XL owners report severe charging problems and 'odd behavior'

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL owners are unfortunately reporting battery issues related to the wireless charging capabilities, and overall 'odd behavior.'

Published
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

The Google Pixel 9 series hasn't been out for very long at all and users are already reporting battery problems and "odd behavior".

Pixel 9 Pro XL owners report severe charging problems and 'odd behavior' 884949
Open Gallery 2

Outlets such as Android Central and 9to5Google are reporting users experiencing charging problems with the Google Pixel 9 XL's wireless charging capabilities. According to reports the new smartphones are experiencing "odd behavior" when placed in wireless charging, with one user reporting they attached a MagSafe puck with a Mous MagSafe case on their device and the smartphone failed to charge. Moreover, the MagSafe Qi charge resulted in sporadic charging and the device generating an uncomfortable amount of heat.

Notably, one user tried their device with five different wireless chargers, and all produced the same results with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which was compared to the Pixel 8. This isn't the first time a new generation of smartphone from Google has been hit with problems immediately after launch, as the Pixel 8 Pro owners suffered from strange charging port issues related to the USB-C port in their device. These problems lasted a few months after launch.

It remains to be seen if Google will officially recognize there is a problem with wireless charging on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, or if this is just an extremely small group of unlucky owners of the new device. Either way, an update needs to be rolled out to assist these customers, especially considering the overall push from all smartphone companies in wireless charging technology.

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 - Unlocked Android Smartphone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.00
$549.00$587.00$540.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$584.99
$584.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/29/2024 at 7:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:androidcentral.com, 9to5google.com, support.google.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags