Pixel 9 Pro XL owners report severe charging problems and 'odd behavior'

The Google Pixel 9 series hasn't been out for very long at all and users are already reporting battery problems and "odd behavior".

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Outlets such as Android Central and 9to5Google are reporting users experiencing charging problems with the Google Pixel 9 XL's wireless charging capabilities. According to reports the new smartphones are experiencing "odd behavior" when placed in wireless charging, with one user reporting they attached a MagSafe puck with a Mous MagSafe case on their device and the smartphone failed to charge. Moreover, the MagSafe Qi charge resulted in sporadic charging and the device generating an uncomfortable amount of heat.

Popular Now: Nintendo rumored to have special mandate for Nintendo Switch 2 controllers

Notably, one user tried their device with five different wireless chargers, and all produced the same results with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which was compared to the Pixel 8. This isn't the first time a new generation of smartphone from Google has been hit with problems immediately after launch, as the Pixel 8 Pro owners suffered from strange charging port issues related to the USB-C port in their device. These problems lasted a few months after launch.

It remains to be seen if Google will officially recognize there is a problem with wireless charging on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, or if this is just an extremely small group of unlucky owners of the new device. Either way, an update needs to be rolled out to assist these customers, especially considering the overall push from all smartphone companies in wireless charging technology.