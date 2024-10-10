MSI's impressive profile for Zen 5 CPUs maintains performance at lower temperatures

Back in August, MSI detailed how it was planning to boost the performance of AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, and it detailed three new profiles: PBO Enhanced Mode, Set Thermal Point, and High-Efficiency Mode.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We were invited to tour MSI's motherboard factory, where we saw the manufacturing process for MSI's new Z890 motherboard range. During the presentation, MSI gave us an overview of all of its new motherboards, the improvements it made compared to its previous generation, and how it was going to utilize the new offerings from Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs. MSI let us go hands-on with a few PCs equipped with Intel Core Ultra chips and MSI's new overhauled BIOS.

MSI showcased its Set Thermal Point profile and how it compares to Precision Boost Overdrive. The CPU being tested was a Ryzen 9 9950X, and MSI set the thermal point profile to 85, which operates the CPU at a lower voltage and temperature. The magic here is that MSI's specific optimizations can maintain the same performance with the thermal limit being set, which means users will be able to run their CPU with less voltage, resulting in it being cooler but without any loss of performance. We were showcased a performance chart that we are unable to share publicly, but can describe.

MSI's tested its Set Thermal Point against PBO and was able to maintain approximately 100% performance in Cinebench R23 until its Set Thermal Point 65-degree profile was set, which was when CPU performance dipped down to 95.21%, versus Set Thermal Point 75 and 85, which maintained performance at 99.48% and 101.28%, respectively. These benchmarks showcase MSI has made some real improvements to its Set Thermal Point profiles, and at least in multi-threaded applications and AMD's higher-end Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, we can see a real reason to take advantage of what MSI offers. Who wouldn't want their CPU to run cooler at no performance loss?

MSI hasn't forgotten about memory overclocking, as its Memory Try It! feature within the company's new BIOS removes the complexity of overclocking by allowing the user to select from a list of preconfigured profiles. The simple drop-down menu enables users to boost their memory performance with only a couple of clicks.

Furthermore, MSI's recently announced MEG X890-E GODLIKE comes with all of the aforementioned features, and supports AMD's latest CPU generation, the Ryzen 9000 series. If you want to read more about the MEG X890-E GODLIKE, check out this link here.