MSI's new MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor: 5120 x 1440p with 240Hz refresh for $1199

MSI unveils its new MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor: a mammoth 49-inch 5120 x 1440 QD-OLED panel at a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate for just $1199.

MSI has just unveiled its monster MPG 491CQPX gaming monitor, with a gigantic super-ultrawide 49-inch QD-OLED panel with a native 5120 x 1440 resolution, and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

The new MSI MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor features a native 5120 x 1440 resolution, which is the same as having 2 x 1440p (2560 x 1440, so 2560 x 2 = 5120) displays side-by-side, without any bezel. A gigantic 49-inch QD-OLED panel at 240Hz, ready for those next-level experiences in games like Flight Simulator, or a multitude of space and driving games.

MSI has a response time of just 0.03ms GtG on the MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor, so when mixed with the 5120 x 1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, you're in for one hell of a (great-looking) and ultra-smooth gaming experience.

The company is using a custom heatsink and graphene-based film to keep the 49-inch QD-OLED cool, with fantastic thermal conductivity through graphene versus using an active fan, making MSI's new MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor completely silent during operation.

There's also a multitude of connectivity on the MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor, with DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, USB-C with Power Delivery of up to 98W (damn good), 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A and 1 x USB 2.0 Type-B ports.

MSI's new MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor has a price of $1199 and will be on sale in October.

MSI MPG 491CQPX features:

Next-gen QD-OLED Panel

Ensuring exceptional picture quality through precise pixel lighting control and true black scenes, making the images more vivid and realistic.

Graphene film with Custom Heatsink

The new QD-OLED panels are all equipped with Graphene film, known for its exceptional thermal conductivity for heat dissipation, and a customized heatsink design. The synergy between these two elements enables the entire monitor to operate without an active cooling fan, achieving a fan-less design. This ensures efficient and silent heat dispersion, further extending the panel's lifespan.

MSI OLED Care 2.0

In addition to the original protection methods like Pixel Shift, Panel Protect, and Static Screen Detection, OLED CARE 2.0 version adds Multi Logo Detection, Taskbar Detection, and Boundary Detection to provide enhanced care services and significantly reduce the chances of OLED screen burn-in.

USB Type-C Power Delivery