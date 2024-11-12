MSI launches its new 49-inch super ultrawide QD-OLED gaming monitor: 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz

MSI launches its new 49-inch super ultrawide MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor: 49 inches at 5120 x 1440 and an uber-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

MSI's new MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor has launched, a huge new 49-inch super ultrawide QD-OLED gaming monitor with a native 5120 x 1440 resolution and super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

The company launched the MPG 491CQP QD-OLED gaming monitor earlier this year, but the new MPG 491CQPX (that "X" is the differentiator) with the Dual QHD QD-OLED panel essentially dual 2K monitors side-by-side with a monster 5120 x 1440 resolution. The earlier model (MPG 491CQP) had a 144Hz refresh rate, but the newer MPG 491CQPX has a faster 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

MSI's new MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor also packs DisplayHDR True Black 400 and VESA ClearMR 13000 certifications, as well as MSI's in-house OLED Care 2.0 technology which should reduce (but not totally prevent) OLED burn-in. The company is also offering a 3-year burn-in warranty, which isn't a bad deal.

On the connectivity side of things, there's an HDMI 2.1 port but the downside here is the DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity (versus DisplayPort 2.1, so expect that to drop in 2025, most likely revealed at CES 2025 in January).

MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor:

Next-Gen QD-OLED Panel - With stunning image quality and fast response time.

Fastest 0.03ms GtG response time and 240Hz refresh rate.

QD Premium Color - Ensures the color meets the market standard - Delta E≤2.

Incredible HDR visual - VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Gaming Intelligence App - Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.

MSI OLED Care 2.0 - Reduced the risk of OLED image sticking / burn-in.

KVM - Control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

Console Mode - Provide HDMI™ 2.1 with a full 48 Gbps bandwidth.

3-Year Burn-In Warranty - Including coverage for OLED burn in.

We don't know the official pricing on MSI's new MPG 491CQPX QD-OLED gaming monitor, but considering its predecessor with a slower 144Hz refresh rate costs $949 right now, an $1099 price sounds about right.