ASUS has unveiled what it's calling the world's fastest and brightest OLED gaming monitor, which is also capable of switching to a 720Hz refresh rate.

ASUS unveils the world's fastest and brightest OLED gaming monitor
TL;DR: ASUS unveiled the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W at Gamescom 2025, featuring Tandem WOLED technology for 15% brighter images and 60% longer panel life. This dual-mode gaming monitor supports up to 540Hz QHD or 720Hz HD refresh rates with a 0.03ms response time, delivering exceptional performance and color accuracy.

ASUS has kicked off Gamescom 2025, which is only a matter of hours before opening night by unveiling a bunch of gaming-related products. One of those products is a new OLED gaming monitor that may cause a little bit of drool.

Introducing the new ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W. ASUS has detailed the specifications for its new OLED gaming monitor in its press release, stating that the PG27AQWP-W utilizes Tandem WOLED technology, which enables the device to shine 15% brighter, up to 1500 nits, while consuming less power than a traditional OLED panel. Tandem WOLED technology means two light-emitting layers work in tandem to produce a brighter image.

As for other specifications, ASUS writes the PG27AQWP-W has 25% more DCI-P3 color gamut coverage compared to an equivalent QD-OLLED panel, and its panel will last 60% longer than standard OLED panels through minimizing brightness degradation and ultimately burn-in risk.

While all of those specifications are truly impressive, what really has my jaw dropped is the resolution and refresh rate support for the PG27AQWP-W. According to ASUS, the PG27AQWP-W is a dual-mode monitor that can switch between 2560 x 1440 (QHD) @ 540Hz, or 720p (HD) at 720Hz. Yes, you read that correctly. 720Hz on an OLED gaming monitor.

That intensely fast refresh rate is paired with a 0.03ms (GtG) response time. As for connectivity, the PG27AQWP-W includes DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with 80Gbps bandwidth and an HDMI 2.1 port. To go with all of this juicy new tech, ASUS has introduced a new white design aesthetic that features translucent elements on the backside of the monitor.

All I can say is, ASUS, I need this on my desk ASAP.