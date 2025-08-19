ASUS unveils the world's fastest and brightest OLED gaming monitor

ASUS has kicked off Gamescom 2025, which is only a matter of hours before opening night by unveiling a bunch of gaming-related products. One of those products is a new OLED gaming monitor that may cause a little bit of drool.
Introducing the new ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W. ASUS has detailed the specifications for its new OLED gaming monitor in its press release, stating that the PG27AQWP-W utilizes Tandem WOLED technology, which enables the device to shine 15% brighter, up to 1500 nits, while consuming less power than a traditional OLED panel. Tandem WOLED technology means two light-emitting layers work in tandem to produce a brighter image.
As for other specifications, ASUS writes the PG27AQWP-W has 25% more DCI-P3 color gamut coverage compared to an equivalent QD-OLLED panel, and its panel will last 60% longer than standard OLED panels through minimizing brightness degradation and ultimately burn-in risk.
- Read more: ASUS unveils new OLED gaming monitor that's 15% brighter and has a 60% longer lifespan
- Read more: MSI reveals world's first 27-inch QD-OLED 4K 240Hz gaming monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a
- Read more: ASUS launches ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDMR: 32-inch 4K 240Hz monitor with DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20
While all of those specifications are truly impressive, what really has my jaw dropped is the resolution and refresh rate support for the PG27AQWP-W. According to ASUS, the PG27AQWP-W is a dual-mode monitor that can switch between 2560 x 1440 (QHD) @ 540Hz, or 720p (HD) at 720Hz. Yes, you read that correctly. 720Hz on an OLED gaming monitor.
That intensely fast refresh rate is paired with a 0.03ms (GtG) response time. As for connectivity, the PG27AQWP-W includes DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with 80Gbps bandwidth and an HDMI 2.1 port. To go with all of this juicy new tech, ASUS has introduced a new white design aesthetic that features translucent elements on the backside of the monitor.
All I can say is, ASUS, I need this on my desk ASAP.