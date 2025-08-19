ASUS unveils the world's fastest and brightest OLED gaming monitor

ASUS has unveiled what it's calling the world's fastest and brightest OLED gaming monitor, which is also capable of switching to a 720Hz refresh rate.

TL;DR: ASUS unveiled the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W at Gamescom 2025, featuring Tandem WOLED technology for 15% brighter images and 60% longer panel life. This dual-mode gaming monitor supports up to 540Hz QHD or 720Hz HD refresh rates with a 0.03ms response time, delivering exceptional performance and color accuracy.

ASUS has kicked off Gamescom 2025, which is only a matter of hours before opening night by unveiling a bunch of gaming-related products. One of those products is a new OLED gaming monitor that may cause a little bit of drool.

Introducing the new ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W. ASUS has detailed the specifications for its new OLED gaming monitor in its press release, stating that the PG27AQWP-W utilizes Tandem WOLED technology, which enables the device to shine 15% brighter, up to 1500 nits, while consuming less power than a traditional OLED panel. Tandem WOLED technology means two light-emitting layers work in tandem to produce a brighter image.

Trending Trending Now: Meta's first smart glasses with a display are cheaper than expected

As for other specifications, ASUS writes the PG27AQWP-W has 25% more DCI-P3 color gamut coverage compared to an equivalent QD-OLLED panel, and its panel will last 60% longer than standard OLED panels through minimizing brightness degradation and ultimately burn-in risk.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

While all of those specifications are truly impressive, what really has my jaw dropped is the resolution and refresh rate support for the PG27AQWP-W. According to ASUS, the PG27AQWP-W is a dual-mode monitor that can switch between 2560 x 1440 (QHD) @ 540Hz, or 720p (HD) at 720Hz. Yes, you read that correctly. 720Hz on an OLED gaming monitor.

3

That intensely fast refresh rate is paired with a 0.03ms (GtG) response time. As for connectivity, the PG27AQWP-W includes DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 with 80Gbps bandwidth and an HDMI 2.1 port. To go with all of this juicy new tech, ASUS has introduced a new white design aesthetic that features translucent elements on the backside of the monitor.

All I can say is, ASUS, I need this on my desk ASAP.