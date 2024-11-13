LG showcases the world's first Stretchable Display that expands by up to 50%

LG is developing Stretchable Displays, which can bend, twist, and expand to adhere to a range of different objects - from car dashboards to clothing.

LG has been working on Stretchable displays for years, and they're exactly what you're imagining right now - a display that can twist, turn, bend, and expand. Stretchable displays are thin and lightweight, so they're designed to adhere to non-flat and curved surfaces, including clothing and skin. LG believes they'll be widely used in various industries - like wearables and fashion - once they hit mass market production.

LG demonstrated its latest Stretchable display prototype this month at the LG Science Park in Seoul. The 12-inch display was stretched and expanded to 18 inches - a 50% increase and a massive improvement over the 20% stretchability of the first prototype from 2022.

With a high-resolution pixel density of 100 PPI, full RGB color, and a micro-LED light source, LG confirmed that the display could be stretched over 10,000 times and still maintain the same image quality - even when exposed to low or high-temperature environments.

This milestone included improving a "special silicon material substrate" typically found in contact lenses and developing a new wiring structure.

One of the potential real-world examples that LG demonstrated to showcase the possible application of its Stretchable displays was a curved and convex automotive panel that provides both tactile controls and real-time information. An example of a wearable display includes one attached to a firefighter's uniform that could provide real-time information and statistics.

A display that can stretch by up to 50% and bend and conform to many different shapes could be a game changer for many industries and how they present information. It will be fascinating to see how this evolves in the coming years.