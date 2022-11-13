All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Fortnite chapter 3 coming to an end in December with new Fracture event

Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming to a spectacular end with mysterious new Fracture event planned for December, with Chapter 4 being introduced with a new map.

Published Nov 13, 2022 7:28 PM CST
After less than a year, Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming to an end next month.

Today Epic Games announced a new event that will break Chapter 3 and make way for Chapter 4. The in-game event is called Fracture and is believed to be connected to the crack in the sky seen above Loot Lake that had appeared months ago. It's assumed the Fracture event will see the glass rift cracking more and more until Chapter 4 is revealed.

Fracture will go live on December 3 and should bring a new map with it. Gamers are surprised that Chapter 3 may only contain 4 seasons, as compared to the 8 seasons offered in Chapter 2.

Epic hasn't really announced any other features or updates about Chapter 4, but gamers will be privy to a live event where the entire in-game world shifts and changes for the big new chapter.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is also expected to release with the big new Chapter 4 overhaul and should be an incredible evolution over the current tools, with some saying that Fortnite Creative 2.0 will allow gamers to create their own customized worlds within Fortnite in a whole new interactive level.

Chapter 4 may also feature a ton of new in-game content and gameplay features including vehicles like motorcycles and ridable skateboards, flyable mounts, and even an official release of the first-person mode.

Epic will keep silent on the news until the world-shifting Fracture is complete, but until then gamers will keep an avid eye on the map as it slowly morphs and changes in the coming weeks.

NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

