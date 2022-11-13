Fortnite chapter 3 coming to an end in December with new Fracture event

After less than a year, Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming to an end next month.

Today Epic Games announced a new event that will break Chapter 3 and make way for Chapter 4. The in-game event is called Fracture and is believed to be connected to the crack in the sky seen above Loot Lake that had appeared months ago. It's assumed the Fracture event will see the glass rift cracking more and more until Chapter 4 is revealed.

Fracture will go live on December 3 and should bring a new map with it. Gamers are surprised that Chapter 3 may only contain 4 seasons, as compared to the 8 seasons offered in Chapter 2.

Epic hasn't really announced any other features or updates about Chapter 4, but gamers will be privy to a live event where the entire in-game world shifts and changes for the big new chapter.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is also expected to release with the big new Chapter 4 overhaul and should be an incredible evolution over the current tools, with some saying that Fortnite Creative 2.0 will allow gamers to create their own customized worlds within Fortnite in a whole new interactive level.

Chapter 4 may also feature a ton of new in-game content and gameplay features including vehicles like motorcycles and ridable skateboards, flyable mounts, and even an official release of the first-person mode.

Epic will keep silent on the news until the world-shifting Fracture is complete, but until then gamers will keep an avid eye on the map as it slowly morphs and changes in the coming weeks.