LEGO goes Grand Theft Auto with new Fortnite Brick Life roleplaying sim

Epic Games and LEGO team up to create Brick Life, a new Sims-meets-GTA 'social roleplay experience' coming to the mega-popular LEGO.

Epic Games and LEGO have a message for gamers: Can't wait for Grand Theft Auto VI? Maybe try this new brick sim with Miami-esque city streets, neon lights, and tons of vehicles. Sound familiar?

Epic is on a roll lately. The Fortnite-maker recently announced Ballistic, a new 5v5 FPS that's a direct contender to its rival's biggest game, Counter-Strike. Now LEGO Fortnite is expanding with a very Grand Theft Auto-esque "social roleplay experience" coming on December 12. It's called Fortnite Brick Life, but most people just call it LEGO GTA.

With a rather limited set of players to one world, Brick Life looks like a good mix of simulation and multiplayer. The mode supports 32 players total and the city itself will expand over time, both organically based on player choices and interactions and directly from developers through continued content updates.

It features a multitude of locales from some very Vice City-esque LEGO beaches to the big downtown metropolis with its skyscrapers and towers, all the way to the quaint countryside and mysteriously spooky Mourndale Academy.

Oh, and Brick Life even features an in-game phone where you'll receive calls, text messages, and missions, just like in GTA titles.

LEGO Brick Life launches December 12 and will be available within the Fortnite launcher under the LEGO Fortnite banner.

Epic is also giving out 2x Brick Life skins for linking your LEGO and Epic accounts together:

Connect your LEGO and Epic Games accounts together beginning December 10 and you'll also automatically unlock the Mr Dappermint Outfit! Already linked your accounts? Then this Outfit will be waiting for you in your Locker when the promotion begins. Players who are linking their accounts for the first time will also unlock the Explorer Emilie Outfit.