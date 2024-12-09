All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

LEGO goes Grand Theft Auto with new Fortnite Brick Life roleplaying sim

Epic Games and LEGO team up to create Brick Life, a new Sims-meets-GTA 'social roleplay experience' coming to the mega-popular LEGO.

LEGO goes Grand Theft Auto with new Fortnite Brick Life roleplaying sim
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Epic Games and LEGO introduce Fortnite Brick Life, a new simulation and multiplayer experience reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto, launching December 12. It features a Miami-esque city with 32-player support, evolving environments, and in-game communication.

Epic Games and LEGO have a message for gamers: Can't wait for Grand Theft Auto VI? Maybe try this new brick sim with Miami-esque city streets, neon lights, and tons of vehicles. Sound familiar?

Epic is on a roll lately. The Fortnite-maker recently announced Ballistic, a new 5v5 FPS that's a direct contender to its rival's biggest game, Counter-Strike. Now LEGO Fortnite is expanding with a very Grand Theft Auto-esque "social roleplay experience" coming on December 12. It's called Fortnite Brick Life, but most people just call it LEGO GTA.

With a rather limited set of players to one world, Brick Life looks like a good mix of simulation and multiplayer. The mode supports 32 players total and the city itself will expand over time, both organically based on player choices and interactions and directly from developers through continued content updates.

LEGO goes Grand Theft Auto with new Fortnite Brick Life roleplaying sim 2
5
LEGO goes Grand Theft Auto with new Fortnite Brick Life roleplaying sim 1LEGO goes Grand Theft Auto with new Fortnite Brick Life roleplaying sim 4

It features a multitude of locales from some very Vice City-esque LEGO beaches to the big downtown metropolis with its skyscrapers and towers, all the way to the quaint countryside and mysteriously spooky Mourndale Academy.

Oh, and Brick Life even features an in-game phone where you'll receive calls, text messages, and missions, just like in GTA titles.

LEGO Brick Life launches December 12 and will be available within the Fortnite launcher under the LEGO Fortnite banner.

Epic is also giving out 2x Brick Life skins for linking your LEGO and Epic accounts together:

Connect your LEGO and Epic Games accounts together beginning December 10 and you'll also automatically unlock the Mr Dappermint Outfit! Already linked your accounts? Then this Outfit will be waiting for you in your Locker when the promotion begins. Players who are linking their accounts for the first time will also unlock the Explorer Emilie Outfit.

LEGO goes Grand Theft Auto with new Fortnite Brick Life roleplaying sim 6
5
Photo of the BrickBling LED Light Kit for Lego 77073
Best Deals: BrickBling LED Light Kit for Lego 77073
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2024 at 5:29 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles