Overwatch 2 Season 15 starts Feb 18: lootboxes are back, new Perk system and maps teased

Blizzard has just announced Overwatch 2 Season 15: lootboxes return, upgrade heroes using Perks, competitive rank reset, new skins, and new maps teased.

TL;DR: Blizzard is revamping Overwatch 2 with Season 15, introducing new mechanics, skins, maps, and the return of loot boxes. The new Hero Perks system allows players to customize character abilities mid-match. Season 15 starts February 18, featuring competitive mode changes and new rewards. Future updates include new heroes Freja and Aqua. Blizzard is revamping Overwatch 2 with Season 15, introducing new mechanics, skins, maps, and the return of loot boxes. The new Hero Perks system allows players to customize character abilities mid-match. Season 15 starts February 18, featuring competitive mode changes and new rewards. Future updates include new heroes Freja and Aqua.

Blizzard is changing the game up with Overwatch 2 Season 15, just teased on X, with mechanics, new skins, new maps teased, and the return of the infamous lootboxes.

The developer is calling 2025 the "next evolution" of Overwatch 2 PvP with the introduction of the new Hero Perks mechanism, and a slew of changes to the game for Season 15 and future seasons throughout the year. The new Perks system sounds fantastic, with the Hero-specific mechanism giving players more control over how each character plays by offering exciting new upgrades two different times as you progress through a round.

Overwatch 2 Season 15 has big Competitive Mode changes, with a new competitive queue, the return of Loot Boxes, and more. Season 15 begins on February 18, with a competitive mode ranked reset, and new "competitive" Galactic Weapons that can be unlocked with rank Weapon Charms, Player Portraits, and more.

Overwatch Classic: GOATS will let players dive into the most "notorious and memorable" 6v6 metas in a competitive queue, too. The return of the Loot Boxes in regular and Legendary variations are available through the Battle Pass, weekly, and event rewards offering gamers new cosmetics. Blizzard says that Overwatch 2 players are guaranteed a Rare or better item in every Loot Box, an Epic within 5 consecutive Loot Boxes, and a Legendary with every 20 consecutive openings.

Blizzard has split Perks and Major and Minor classifications, with each of them changing abilities so much that you can entirely swap out Orisa's Javelin Spin ability for something like the Protective Banner. Orisa also has the Charged Javelin, which sees the Energy Javelin getting an increased projectile Speed and Knockback, piercing enemies at Full Power, adds Blizzard.

This means that Overwatch 2 players can totally change how their Heroes play once they unlock the Perks mid-match, swapping out abilities, providing huge boosts, or adding totally new mechanics to their existing playset. Blizzard using Torbjorn as an example:

Minor Perk Craftsman : Forge Hammer can restore armor health to allies. Turret repair's heal is increased by 25%.

Minor Perk Fully Loaded : Activating Overload fully refills Rivet Gun's ammo.

Major Perk Anchor Bolts : Deploy Turret's throw range is increased by 50 percent and can now attach to walls and ceilings.

Major Perk Level 3 Turret: Overload transforms your Turret into a level 3 for five seconds.

Overwatch 2 lead game designer Alec Dawson said: "Perks are more than just a mechanic-they're a fresh way to flex your creativity, adapt your strategies, and rediscover the game you love. We can't wait to see the builds, plays, and clips you all come up with. This is Overwatch stepping into a new chapter, but still staying true to its heart with teamwork, adaptability, and buckets of fun".

💪 Upgrade Heroes with Perks

🏆 Competitive Rank Reset

💫 Galactic Weapon Skins

🧘 Mythic Pixiu Zenyatta

🎁 Loot Boxes Return

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Onwards to Season 16, we'll see Overwatch 2 introducing a new hero called Freja, a former rescue operator who is now a bounty hunter. She has a crossbow and quickly darts around the map in any direction while shooting explosive or snagging shots at enemies. Blizzard will have a free trial for users to play around with Freja during Season 15 with more details in the weeks ahead.

5

From there, we've got a new Hero 44 coming in Season 18 called Aqua, a Chinese hero who uses water to "manipulate the battlefield with an innovative playstyle" that will be displayed more in the future.