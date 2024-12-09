Epic introduces LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, an infinitely replayable brick fantasy playground

LEGO Fortnite is getting a makeover, shifting into a new experience with the moniker "Odyssey," presumably in reference to Odysseus' mythical journey.
Epic has recently made some big announcements around Fortnite, specifically the side experiences within the mighty metaverse-like umbrella. LEGO Fortnite is getting a very GTA-esque roleplaying sim mode called Brick Life, and Fortnite is even getting its own first-person, Counter-Strike-inspired, bomb-planting attack vs defense mode called Ballistic.
Now comes LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, a quick name swap with the original LEGO Fortnite. Instead of being its own game, Epic now assigned the LEGO Fortnite name to describe LEGO content altogether. Odyssey's swap is coming with the new Storm Chasers update, which will be out on December 10.
Storm Chasers will have dungeons, new loot, and a big boss battle against the Storm King at the very end. Oh, and everything respawns after 24 hours...so Odyssey is basically infinitely replayable.
Check below for QoL updates coming with Storm Chasers.
Quality-of-Life Improvements
Here are some of the other gameplay improvements you can expect to see when the Storm Chasers Update launches on December 10:
Gameplay & Exploration Enhancements
- All melee attacks now have increased range.
- Jump height has been slightly increased.
- Stamina consumption has been reduced while sprinting and swimming.
- Player inventory size has been increased.
- Text chat support has been added
- Caves and Bus Stations will now appear on your Minimap from further away.
- You can now use Stations in the rain.
- More goals and locations are now marked on the Map.
- You'll no longer take damage from Cold or Warm. However, you will still take damage while Freezing or Burning.
- Added the Slurp Launcher! Use it to heal yourself and your friends.
Balancing & Progression Improvements
- Run for your life! Enemies way above your current power level will now be marked with a Threat Indicator.
- One Shot Protection has been reworked to make it more forgiving.
- Increased the maximum durability of many items.
- Increased starting health on new worlds from three to five hearts.
- Village upgrade rewards and villager job rewards have been reworked to streamline progression.
- Chests will now reward loot better aligned with your in-game progress.
- You'll now encounter tougher foes after making significant progress in the game.
- Brutes now inflict less damage but have more health.
- Damage and health of enemies in Expert worlds have been reduced.
- Enemies in Cozy Worlds now inflict less damage and have less health.
- Storm Wild enemies now inflict less damage.
- Knockback on player weapons and enemy attacks have been adjusted
Crafting Additions & Tweaks
- All max item stack sizes have been increased to 80.
- The cost of crafting Storage Chests has been reduced.
- Simple, Powered, and Steerable Wheels are now lighter, resulting in improved buoyancy in water.
- Coconut and Banana trees now drop wood.
- Metal Plates have been added for use in several recipes. Craft them from any type of metal ore.
- Consuming Storm Fruit and Storm Smoothies will allow you to stay in Storms longer without being teleported back.
- Storm Runes have been added. Acquire these via Storm Rune Tomes.
- Soil Plots have been added, which can be made with Snow and Sand.
- Amber has been swapped with Obsidian in the Desert cliffs, and Amber has been added to Grassland caves along with Copper.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the reward display in the Rebel Village Square.
- Addressed some server crashes that occur while in caves.
- Fixed a rare crash that occurs when enemies are deciding who to target.
- Corrected cases where the player gets out of sync with flying vehicles.
- Fixed some rare crashes when loading into worlds and generating terrain.
- Fixed cases where players lose some control inputs after riding Klombo.
- Addressed some instances of NPCs and animals spawning beneath the ground.
- Fixed a bug where a number of prefab building pieces were not being unlocked in Survival Worlds.
- Fixed the naming of a number of building pieces so they're clearer.
- Addressed the looping collision audio involving Dynamic Objects and Swivels.