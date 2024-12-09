All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Epic introduces LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, an infinitely replayable brick fantasy playground

LEGO Fortnite gets a new name change with the next Storm Chasers update, bringing an epic new boss battle, a new dungeon, supercharged loot, and more.

Epic introduces LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, an infinitely replayable brick fantasy playground
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: LEGO Fortnite is rebranded as "Odyssey," featuring a new Storm Chasers update with dungeons, loot, and a boss battle. The update includes quality-of-life improvements, balancing changes, crafting tweaks, and bug fixes.

LEGO Fortnite is getting a makeover, shifting into a new experience with the moniker "Odyssey," presumably in reference to Odysseus' mythical journey.

Epic introduces LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, an infinitely replayable brick fantasy playground 13
2

Epic has recently made some big announcements around Fortnite, specifically the side experiences within the mighty metaverse-like umbrella. LEGO Fortnite is getting a very GTA-esque roleplaying sim mode called Brick Life, and Fortnite is even getting its own first-person, Counter-Strike-inspired, bomb-planting attack vs defense mode called Ballistic.

Now comes LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, a quick name swap with the original LEGO Fortnite. Instead of being its own game, Epic now assigned the LEGO Fortnite name to describe LEGO content altogether. Odyssey's swap is coming with the new Storm Chasers update, which will be out on December 10.

Storm Chasers will have dungeons, new loot, and a big boss battle against the Storm King at the very end. Oh, and everything respawns after 24 hours...so Odyssey is basically infinitely replayable.

Check below for QoL updates coming with Storm Chasers.

Quality-of-Life Improvements

Here are some of the other gameplay improvements you can expect to see when the Storm Chasers Update launches on December 10:

Gameplay & Exploration Enhancements

  • All melee attacks now have increased range.
  • Jump height has been slightly increased.
  • Stamina consumption has been reduced while sprinting and swimming.
  • Player inventory size has been increased.
  • Text chat support has been added
  • Caves and Bus Stations will now appear on your Minimap from further away.
  • You can now use Stations in the rain.
  • More goals and locations are now marked on the Map.
  • You'll no longer take damage from Cold or Warm. However, you will still take damage while Freezing or Burning.
  • Added the Slurp Launcher! Use it to heal yourself and your friends.

Balancing & Progression Improvements

  • Run for your life! Enemies way above your current power level will now be marked with a Threat Indicator.
  • One Shot Protection has been reworked to make it more forgiving.
  • Increased the maximum durability of many items.
  • Increased starting health on new worlds from three to five hearts.
  • Village upgrade rewards and villager job rewards have been reworked to streamline progression.
  • Chests will now reward loot better aligned with your in-game progress.
  • You'll now encounter tougher foes after making significant progress in the game.
  • Brutes now inflict less damage but have more health.
  • Damage and health of enemies in Expert worlds have been reduced.
  • Enemies in Cozy Worlds now inflict less damage and have less health.
  • Storm Wild enemies now inflict less damage.
  • Knockback on player weapons and enemy attacks have been adjusted

Crafting Additions & Tweaks

  • All max item stack sizes have been increased to 80.
  • The cost of crafting Storage Chests has been reduced.
  • Simple, Powered, and Steerable Wheels are now lighter, resulting in improved buoyancy in water.
  • Coconut and Banana trees now drop wood.
  • Metal Plates have been added for use in several recipes. Craft them from any type of metal ore.
  • Consuming Storm Fruit and Storm Smoothies will allow you to stay in Storms longer without being teleported back.
  • Storm Runes have been added. Acquire these via Storm Rune Tomes.
  • Soil Plots have been added, which can be made with Snow and Sand.
  • Amber has been swapped with Obsidian in the Desert cliffs, and Amber has been added to Grassland caves along with Copper.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the reward display in the Rebel Village Square.
  • Addressed some server crashes that occur while in caves.
  • Fixed a rare crash that occurs when enemies are deciding who to target.
  • Corrected cases where the player gets out of sync with flying vehicles.
  • Fixed some rare crashes when loading into worlds and generating terrain.
  • Fixed cases where players lose some control inputs after riding Klombo.
  • Addressed some instances of NPCs and animals spawning beneath the ground.
  • Fixed a bug where a number of prefab building pieces were not being unlocked in Survival Worlds.
  • Fixed the naming of a number of building pieces so they're clearer.
  • Addressed the looping collision audio involving Dynamic Objects and Swivels.

Photo of the LEGO Fortnite Vorratslama 77071
Best Deals: LEGO Fortnite Vorratslama 77071
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2024 at 5:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:fortnite.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles