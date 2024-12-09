Epic introduces LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, an infinitely replayable brick fantasy playground

LEGO Fortnite gets a new name change with the next Storm Chasers update, bringing an epic new boss battle, a new dungeon, supercharged loot, and more.

LEGO Fortnite is getting a makeover, shifting into a new experience with the moniker "Odyssey," presumably in reference to Odysseus' mythical journey.

Epic has recently made some big announcements around Fortnite, specifically the side experiences within the mighty metaverse-like umbrella. LEGO Fortnite is getting a very GTA-esque roleplaying sim mode called Brick Life, and Fortnite is even getting its own first-person, Counter-Strike-inspired, bomb-planting attack vs defense mode called Ballistic.

Now comes LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, a quick name swap with the original LEGO Fortnite. Instead of being its own game, Epic now assigned the LEGO Fortnite name to describe LEGO content altogether. Odyssey's swap is coming with the new Storm Chasers update, which will be out on December 10.

Storm Chasers will have dungeons, new loot, and a big boss battle against the Storm King at the very end. Oh, and everything respawns after 24 hours...so Odyssey is basically infinitely replayable.

Check below for QoL updates coming with Storm Chasers.