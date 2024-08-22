Fallout 76's new Gleaming Depths raid can reward 4-star legendaries, coming in December

Bethesda once again teases Fallout 76's new Gleaming Depths raid, saying that gamers can earn huge rewards like four-star legendary armor and weapons.

Fallout 76's creative director Jonathan Rush teases the game's new Gleaming Depths raid that's coming in December.

Bethesda is cooking up big updates for Fallout 76 fans for the latter half of the year. In just a few weeks, Fallout 76's new Milepost Zero update will launch, bringing with it a big new overhaul to legendary crafting (and the discontinuation of legendary cores along the way). But there's something fearsome waiting for die-hard players during the holidays.

Sometime in December, Bethesda will release Fallout 76's new Gleaming Depths raid that promises fearsome tough-as-nails boss battles set inside of a glowing, irradiated cave system. One of these bosses--a towering mutated cobra monstrosity--was shown during this year's QuakeCon 2024 event in Dallas, Texas.

Taking down the bosses will yield sweet, sweet loot, with the potential for some of the most powerful pieces of gear in the entire game.

Fallout 76's creative director Jonathan Rush explains:

"This December, players get to experience the Gleaming Depths. Raid the Gleaming Depths. This is an in-game experience for our most hardcore adventurers, full of nasty bosses that are tough to take down, big challenges, teamwork, it's great," Rush said during the Xbox Gamescom 2024 Day 2 stream.

"And once players get to the end of it--if they live to tell the tale--they get a chance at getting four-star legendary weapons, power armor, and gear."

Also, playable ghouls are coming in a big new update set to release in 2025, but players will have to first reach level 50 in order to become a ghoul. Maybe season 2 of the Fallout TV show will be ready by then?

