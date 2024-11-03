Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix: visit Mom's Spaghetti and defeat Eminem and win Nike, Jordon Kicks

TL;DR: Epic Games has launched Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, featuring a reset to the Chapter 2 map with new elements like Eminem, Mom's Spaghetti, and Kicks. The Agency is now The Doggpound, Snoop Dogg's base, where players can fight him for his Drum Gun Mythic weapon.

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is now live, with the island being reset to the Chapter 2 map, with a bunch of twists, Eminem, Mom's Spaghetti, Kicks, and more. Check out the trailer:

The Agency grounds have been renamed to The Doggpound, with it being the new headquarters and home base for Snoop Dogg's enterprise. If gamers visit, they'll have the chance to fight Snoop and get him to work with them, as well as receive Snoop Dogg's Drum Gun Mythic weapon.

Meanwhile, in the second week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, Enimem will take ownership of the Grotto cave and establish a restaurant called -- and I love this -- Mom's Spaghetti. Once you're at Mom's Spaghetti you'll need to fight Eminem, win his support just like Snoop, and you'll get his Mythic RG Minigun which is a lyrical, rapid-fire weapon.

In the third week, Ice Spice joins Fortnite and will appear on Shark Island, which will be temporarily renamed to Ice Island. Ice Space will be turning into an evil-looking shopping mapp, where if you beat her and get her support, you'll also get Ice Spice's Grappler weapon.

Another big touch is that Fortnite is introducing "KIcks" with Epic explaining: "The initial lineup of Kicks will feature Nike and Jordan brands alongside Fortnite originals. Look out for other brands to join the lineup in the future! Kicks will be compatible with over 500 of the most popular Fortnite Outfits to start, with more than 95% of Outfits compatible by Spring of next year. While there are a few Outfits that are particularly challenging to style Kicks for, we're working hard to make sure that as many Outfits as possible can throw on a fresh pair".

In the finale event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, it'll kick off on November 30 at 2PM EST, and feature a homage to Juice Wrld. All players that log into Fortnite between November 30 at 1AM EST and December will receive a cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit.