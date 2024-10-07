Nearly six million gamers teamed up to take down Marvel's latest supervillain

Nearly six million gamers joined forces to take down a 150-foot Marvel supervillain in the grand finale of Fortnite's latest season.

Fortnite has just broken its concurrent player count record it set back in December 2023, as nearly six million gamers flocked to the popular battle royale shooter to help take down Marvel's Doctor Doom.

According to a new report from Insider Gaming, Fortnite attracted 5.6 million gamers to its end-of-season finale, which spawned a 150-foot-tall Doctor Doom onto the map that, in natural boss fashion, began destroying environments and attacking players. Reports indicate the 5.6 million concurrent users battled against Doctor Doom's global health pool, which took approximately an hour to deplete.

The spawning in of Doctor Doom as the season finale concludes Fortnite's Marvel-themed season and ties directly into Marvel's upcoming projects. For those that don't know, it was only earlier this year that Robert Downey Jr revealed will be playing Doctor Doom in an upcoming Marvel project. As for Fortnite, events such as this are a testament to the effort put in by the developers over at Epic Games. Global events such as this one are why Fortnite remains one of the most popular games on the market.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES