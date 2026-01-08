South Park arrives in Fortnite tomorrow with 5-player mode, Towelie and Cartman's Awesom-O suit

'I am Awesom-O 4000' - yes, one of Cartman's mech suits is the classic cardboard box robot, and you get to visit Cartmanland too, plus Towelie's here.

TL;DR: Fortnite's 'Born in Chaos' event brings the South Park characters Cartman, Kenny, Stan, Kyle, and Butters to the battle royale. It launches tomorrow and runs for four weeks, with a new teaser trailer giving us a taste of what to expect. There are 5-player teams and you can visit Cartmanland, too.

Your favorite South Park characters (or at least some of them) are coming to Fortnite imminently, and a trailer has just been released to confirm what was teased earlier this week.

As Polygon reports, Cartman, Kenny, Stan, Kyle, and Butters are set to star in Fortnite as part of the 'Born in Chaos' crossover event, with gamers able to take a trip to Cartmanland (and Towelie is in there too, as a sidekick apparently).

As you can see in the trailer above, the South Park characters will be in mech suits to make them full-sized rather than tiny kids running around.

There's also a 'Quints 5-person playlist' being introduced, meaning new five player teams (for the five aforementioned characters).

Most importantly, one of Cartman's mech outfits is Awesom-O, the amazing cardboard box robot from a classic season 8 episode (which I still quote today - sad, but true).

If you can't wait for the South Park event, the good news is that you don't have to - or at least not for long, because as mentioned, it starts tomorrow. It'll run for four weeks in total, coming to an end on February 5.

Of course, this comes hot on the heels of another big-name comedy animation collaboration with Fortnite, namely the crossover event with The Simpsons that happened very recently.

That ran during November 2025, in fact, offering players the chance to step into the shoes of Homer, Marge, Bart and Flanders, again bringing iconic locations from the cartoon into the battle royale such as Moe's Tavern and, of course, the Simpson's residence itself.