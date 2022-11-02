All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk reveals what you'll get on Twitter if you pay $8 a month

Twitter owner Elon Musk has adjusted the price of Twitter Blue while simultaneously announcing all of the features you'll get if you decide to pick it up.

Published Nov 2, 2022 4:15 AM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Nov 2 2022 4:42 AM CDT
2 minutes & 36 seconds read time

Twitter Blue originally cost just $4.99 a month, but after Elon Musk's successful purchase of the company, there was rumbling of that price hiking up to $20 a month. Now, things have changed again.

In response to the massive outcry of unpleased Twitter users discovering that Twitter Blue was going to be increased to $20 a month, Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to announce that he has heard the people and that Blue will be just $8 a month. The SpaceX CEO said that the price was adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity, which is essentially a word-salad way of saying the price was averaged out for the less fortunate percentage of Twitter users globally.

Musk then listed out a bunch of features that users will get if they decide to sign up for Twitter's $8-a-month subscription. According to Musk, paying Twitter Blue subscribers will get priority in replies as well as mentions and search results, which the Twitter owner says is "essential to defeat spam/scam" accounts. Additionally, Twitter Blue users will be able to post longer audio and video content while experiencing half the amount of ads on the platform. Furthermore, publishers that are "willing to work with us" will get a paywall bypass.

Notably, Musk explained that it's necessary for Twitter Blue to be an attractive offer for users as it will give Twitter a revenue stream that it can then use to "reward content creators." Twitter Blue users will also receive the verified blue check mark on their account as part of the features. Musk added that public figures will also receive a secondary tag below their name, indicating they're a public figure. Musk said that some politicians already have this feature.

In other Elon Musk-Twitter news, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has recently given an update on the status of already banned accounts returning to the platform. Notably, Twitter has yet to be a process in place to reevaluate banned accounts, and that so far, no already banned accounts that have violated Twitter's Terms of Service have been reinstated. More on that story and the many Elon Musk-Twitter stories can be found below. Musk recently touched on Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, Twitter account being unbanned. A link to that story can be found above.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

