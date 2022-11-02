Elon Musk gives an update on banned accounts returning back to Twitter

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to give an update on how already banned accounts may be coming back to Twitter.

Musk replied to a Tweet from Head of Safety & Integrity at Twitter, Yoel Roth, who stated that the company is staying vigilant against any outside attempts that are being made to manipulate general conversations about the upcoming 2022 US midterms. Musk responded to this post from Roth and said that he has talked with several civil society leaders about how Twitter will implement strategies and policies that will combat any outside threats to sway the general conversation approaching the 2022 midterms. Notably, Musk also said he discussed strategies to combat hate speech and harassment on the platform.

The SpaceX CEO didn't stop there as he further explained that Twitter won't be allowing any account that was banned before he took over the company to magically come back onto the platform. Additionally, Musk said that anyone who was banned for violating Twitter's rules won't be returning to Twitter until the company has a clear process for reinstating those accounts that violated Terms of Service. Lastly, Musk said that it will take at least a few weeks to come up with this clear process for reinstating accounts.

Separately, Musk explained in a follow up reply that Twitter's newly announced content moderation council, which will be responsible for deciding what content can be allowed on the platform, as well as which accounts can be reinstated and which can not, will consist of a representatives that have a very wide range of divergent views. Musk added that this content moderation council and its members will include civil rights community and groups "who face hate-fueled violence".

