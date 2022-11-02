All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Elon Musk gives an update on banned accounts returning back to Twitter

Elon Musk has given an update on already de-platformed accounts returning back to Twitter after violating the platform's Terms of Service.

Elon Musk gives an update on banned accounts returning back to Twitter
Published Nov 2, 2022 3:43 AM CDT
2 minutes & 19 seconds read time

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to give an update on how already banned accounts may be coming back to Twitter.

Musk replied to a Tweet from Head of Safety & Integrity at Twitter, Yoel Roth, who stated that the company is staying vigilant against any outside attempts that are being made to manipulate general conversations about the upcoming 2022 US midterms. Musk responded to this post from Roth and said that he has talked with several civil society leaders about how Twitter will implement strategies and policies that will combat any outside threats to sway the general conversation approaching the 2022 midterms. Notably, Musk also said he discussed strategies to combat hate speech and harassment on the platform.

The SpaceX CEO didn't stop there as he further explained that Twitter won't be allowing any account that was banned before he took over the company to magically come back onto the platform. Additionally, Musk said that anyone who was banned for violating Twitter's rules won't be returning to Twitter until the company has a clear process for reinstating those accounts that violated Terms of Service. Lastly, Musk said that it will take at least a few weeks to come up with this clear process for reinstating accounts.

Separately, Musk explained in a follow up reply that Twitter's newly announced content moderation council, which will be responsible for deciding what content can be allowed on the platform, as well as which accounts can be reinstated and which can not, will consist of a representatives that have a very wide range of divergent views. Musk added that this content moderation council and its members will include civil rights community and groups "who face hate-fueled violence".

In other Elon Musk-Twitter news, the Tesla CEO has already painted a target on the back of the only S-tier social media platform that is out there, YouTube. Musk indicated that he wants to de-throne YouTube as the best social media platform by making Twitter an attractive platform for video content, which it currently isn't. If you are interested in reading more about that story, or other Elon Musk-Twitter stories check out the below links.

Buy at Amazon

EXPLACK Men NASA T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/2/2022 at 5:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, eipartnership.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.