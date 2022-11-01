Elon Musk says he's going to dethrone the only S-tier social media platform

In the days following Elon Musk's successful acquisition of Twitter, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has already set his sights on becoming what has been deemed an S-tier social media platform.

Musk replied to a Tweet from Marques Brownlee, a YouTuber that focuses on reviewing any and all newly released technology such as mobile phones, iPads, wearables, advanced technology, and more. Also known as MKBHD, Marques Brownlee has also sat down for a couple of interviews with Musk in the past, while also visiting Musk's Tesla factory for a tour.

MKBHD took to Twitter following Musk's successful purchase of Twitter to give a hot take (an opinion that may be seen as unpopular) on the now-changing landscape of social media platforms. Brownlee wrote that YouTube is still the only S-tier social media platform, which sparked a response from the now-Twitter-owner who simply said, "For now".

Musk's response to this message speaks to his previous statements in June where he said that Twitter isn't monetizing its platform to the fullest possible extent as it's not the preferred platform to create/distribute video content. Since Twitter's focus isn't video content and is predominately text/images, the social media platform is leaving out a large amount of advertising money, which seemingly Musk is seeking to change, especially considering his latest comments that metaphorically paint a target on the back of YouTube.

Previously Musk's pitch deck was leaked to a publication that revealed the Tesla CEO plans on increasing the number of Twitter users from the approximate 229 million users to a staggering 1 billion users. Implementing a dedicated video side to Twitter would certainly attract more users to the platform and is no doubt one of the many strategies that Musk has up his sleeve to make Twitter the most attractive social media platform on the market, or as he would like to call it a "town square".

As for the rumors of mass layoffs coming to Twitter, Musk said back in June that the "company needs to get healthy" and that layoffs will be based on performance reviews and not at random. However, over the course of the months between June and now November, many things have changed, such as Musk immediately getting rid of four executives at the company. More on that below.