Elon Musk posts the email Twitter sent him on how to manage the company

Elon Musk has posted the email Twitter sent him on how to manage the company which requires him to complete a mandatory 30-day course.

Published Oct 30, 2022 7:16 AM CDT
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to share an email from Twitter which informs new management on how to run the company.

Musk posted a screenshot of the email to his Twitter account only a few minutes ago that reveals a managing Twitter course called @Twitter 101 (M101). The email states that course covers what it means to be a "good manager at Twitter" through creating opportunities that impact as well as help employees at the company a grow their careers. Notably, the email also states that the course informs new management on how to demonstrate care for their new team.

Furthermore, the email reads that new management has only 30 days to digest this information via the "mandatory course". Additionally, once the course is completed Twitter will enroll the new management in "Managing @Twitter 201", which is seemingly the next step on how to successfully manage the company from the company's point of view. Musk states in his caption that "this is an actual, real email that was autogenerated".

Full email:

"Hey Elon,

It's time to start Managing @Twitter 101 (M101!)

M101 covers what it means to be a good manager at Twitter by showing you how to create opportunities for impact, help your Tweeps grow their careers, and demonstrate care for your team.

Psst... you've only got 30 days to finish this mandatory course. And once you're done we'll enroll you in Managing @Twitter 201."

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

