President Trump announces he'll do an 'major interview' with Elon Musk on Monday

An assassination attempt can't be memory holed from the world, and President Trump hasn't stopped since... and now President Trump announced he'll do an interview with Elon Musk on Monday night.
The former president and Republican presidential nominee announced on his personal Truth Social account: Trump said: "ON MONDAY NIGHT I'LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK - Details to follow!"
President Trump was banned from Twitter (it wasn't X back then) in January 2021, while his account was reinstated on X once Elon Musk purchased the company and took it over. Elon Musk will interview President Trump at a pivotal time, as his rival Kamala Harris just recently announced Minnesota Gov Tim Walz as her pick for Vice President.
We just had Kick streamer Adin Ross interview President Trump, inside of a Tesla Cybertruck, just days ago. Ross gifted President Trump with a gold Rolex watch, and a custom-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck that has a photo taken of President Trump during the assassination attempt on July 13.
Elon Musk will interview President Donald Trump on August 12, but we don't know where the interview will be hosted... I'm sure it'll be X, and it would be a fantastic time for President Trump to return to the platform. I wonder what his first post on X would be... something along the lines of "My Fellow Americans, The Storm Is Upon Us" would go nicely.