Elon Musk responds to 'what's the most messed up thing at Twitter right now?'

It hasn't been long since Elon Musk officially became the owner of Twitter, and the SpaceX CEO has already revealed what he believes is the most messed up thing at the company.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO posted an email sent to him from Twitter informing him he has just thirty days to complete a mandatory course on how to run the company, and within that Twitter thread, Musk answered a question from an individual that asked him "what's the one thing that's most messed up at Twitter right now??". Musk replied by saying that there seemed to be ten people in a managerial position for every single person that was coding, which speaks to Musk's as well as Twitter's previous statements of planned layoffs at the company.

There have been quite a lot of rumors swirling that Musk plans on taking the reins at Twitter and becoming the company's CEO, which would make him CEO of three different companies. However, Musk recently confirmed that this isn't something he desires, and that he would prefer to be referred to by his self-proclaimed title within his Twitter bio - "Chief Twit". Furthermore, Musk said that he "has no idea" who the CEO is, which indicates that it's still quite early in the deciding process for who would be the best fit for the position.

Within the time Musk has taken over, he has removed four top Twitter executives former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety. Additionally, Musk announced the formation of a content moderation council which will be a group of individuals that hold diverse viewpoints that will be responsible for reviewing content, moderating it, and reinstating accounts.

Musk further explained in the announcement that no major content decisions or account reinstatements would happen before that council convenes on a topic. In other Elon Musk-Twitter news, the SpaceX CEO has responded to questions regarding Kanye West's Twitter account being unlocked. According to Musk, the unlocking was done without his knowledge and was a decision by Twitter's former management.

