NFL to roll out facial recognition software in stadiums across the entire league

On August 8 the NFL will roll out new facial recognition technology across its thirty-two stadiums located in various states.

The new facial recognition software is called Wicket and it's powered by an artificial intelligence. The new system is designed with the goal of decreasing the time it takes people to get in and out of stadiums, verifying credentials, and enabling staff to move more easily around stadiums. Notably, the software is primarily designed to assist credentialed officials in verifying their identify at restricted areas, and to prevent any fraudulent use of counterfeit physical credientials.

As for ticketholders, some teams have extended the technology to customers, which will require customers to link their ticketing account to their facial image selfie. The Wicket software will create a unique digital code that represents a customer's facial features instead of storing an actual image of a person.

Customers who register with the new technology will have access to designated lanes that are equipped with cameras that will scan a ticketholder's face and then directly compare it against the stored digital code linked to their facial structure.

Notably, the new facial recognition technology has a success rate of more than 99.7% and reduces the ticket-checking time down to just two seconds. Furthermore, 25 of the top 100 soccer stadiums use facial recognition technology for fan surveillance.