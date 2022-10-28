Elon Musk responds to Kanye West's Twitter account being unbanned

Only a day after taking the helm at Twitter, Elon Musk has seemingly reinstated Kanye West's Twitter account after the rapper posted antisemitic comments.

For those who have been out of the loop, Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, was recently temporarily banned from Twitter after he posted antisemitic comments online where he said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE". These comments from the rapper caused a major backlash that resulted in many prominent brands that were working with Ye cutting ties with him.

The latest of those big brands and a major hit to Ye's Yeezy is Adidas which severed its relationship with West in a relationship break-up estimated to be worth anywhere between $150 - $200 million per year for Yeezy.

Elon Musk recently announced the formation of a Twitter content moderation council that will be responsible for making content decisions as well as reinstating banned accounts. Musk was asked why West's Twitter account was reinstated and if he was the one behind the unbanning, to which he replied, "Ye's account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me."

It seems Musk had nothing to do with the unbanning of Ye's Twitter account and that Twitter was responsible for the decision for its reinstatement. It will be interesting to see if Musk's new content moderation council will decide if Ye's past comments are in breach of the company's new content policies, which would result in Ye being banned once again.