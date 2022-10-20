All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Yoshi-P: Final Fantasy XVI's development entering the home stretch

Final Fantasy XVI is entering the 'home stretch' of development and the team is applying the finishing touches to the new high-fantasy PlayStation 5 RPG.

Published Oct 20, 2022 5:31 PM CDT
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

Final Fantasy XVI is practically done and the team is currently making significant progress in finalizing the game for its Summer 2023 launch.

2

Today Square Enix's Dev III team confirmed that Final Fantasy XVI's development has entered the "home stretch" and the core workforce is now focusing on bug fixes and finishing touches. The game hasn't gone gold yet (meaning it's not totally done) but it is on target for a mid-2023 release on PlayStation 5.

"With regards to development, the team has turned the corner and entered the home stretch, and is currently concentration its efforts on debugging, tweaking, polishing, and optimization," game producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida said in a recent update.

Game director Hiroshi Takai says the game is coming together as something really special--and judging by the incredible new trailer that was just released, I'd say he's right.

"As the game edges closer to completion, the team has turned its full attention to debugging and final adjustments. Now that things are starting to come together, the game is sizing up to be something truly special."

Yoshi-P confirms that Square Enix will be holding new interviews and press tours soon to discuss more Final Fantasy XVI content, updates, and news. We should see something ahead or perhaps during E3 2023.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

