Yoshi-P officially responds to Final Fantasy XIV mod controversy

Final Fantasy XIV game director Yoshi-P gives a lengthy official statement on the current mod fiasco, and makes Square Enix's policy on mods known.

TL;DR: Final Fantasy XIV director Yoshi-P clarifies Square Enix's stance on mods, allowing their use as long as they don't harm other players or core gameplay. This follows a cease and desist against a popular mod, emphasizing the company's commitment to maintaining game integrity amid its significant MMO revenue and upcoming global fan festivals.

Yoshi-P weighs in on the current Final Fantasy XIV mod fiasco and explains his stance on how mods can be used in the game.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A bit ago, Square Enix sent a cease and desist order to the creator of the Mare Synchronos mod for Final Fantasy XIV. This sparked uproar in the MMORPG community, sparking fear about other mods shutting down and leading to general controversy. Typically, Square Enix has turned a blind eye to FFXIV mods and has taken a "let it be" approach, but this time they chose to get involved.

Now game director Yoshi-P has stepped in to deliver an official statement on the situation and explains how Square Enix feels about mods in the mega-popular online game. Ultimately, it comes down to two things: Neither Yoshi-P nor the publisher really mind if you use mods as long as you don't infringe upon other players and negatively impact the core gameplay experience.

Read more: Final Fantasy XIV will eventually be playable on all gaming platforms

The publisher has asked all media to link to Yoshi-P's statement instead of re-posting or paraphrasing, and out of respect we'll be complying--but you can read his full statement here.

3

Maintaining the integrity of Final Fantasy XIV is incredibly important for Square Enix. The MMORPG generates a considerable portion of the publisher's yearly revenues, with nearly 27% of FY25's total earnings being made from the MMO segment.

The company has invested considerably into the online game over the last decade and is planning a huge lineup of global fan festivals for next year: