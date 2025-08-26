Sony loosens PS4 OS rules for Final Fantasy XIV, but the MMORPG may be forced to drop PS4 soon

Major online games are starting to drop support on PS4, and Final Fantasy XIV could be next.
After earning over $100 billion from a prolonged console life cycle, it seems like everyone is ready to move on from the PS4. Two of the platform's biggest online games have announced they'll be dropping PS4 soon--PUBG in November of this year, and Genshin Impact in April 2026. Now a recent interview hints that Final Fantasy XIV might also be moving on from the PS4 soon.
FFXIV game director Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi-P) reveals some interesting details on how the game actually works on PS4. Yoshi-P tells games publication Feed4Gamers that Sony basically gives Final Fantasy XIV extra clearance to use more of the PS4's OS resources. But there's a limit, and that limit is close to being maxed out.
Yoshi-P says that Square Enix would, of course, like to support all versions of Final Fantasy XIV in parallel, including the PS4 version. After all, the PS4 still has a multitude of users, and Sony had previously indicated that it would be supporting a cross-generational PlayStation ecosystem into the future.
Check below for the Q&A with Yoshi-P:
Q - Some games have recently dropped PS4 support altogether. Can we expect FF14 to still support PS4 for the next expansion, at least 8.0 till the 8.5 series?
A - Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi-P) - My basic stance is that I do want to continue supporting hardware which has grown old.
But I do have one concern, and that's regarding the OS of the PlayStation 4, and this is regarding the hardware regulations which were made by Sony.
These regulations are related to the limit of the data, and because there's that limit of the data, well, we are continually incorporating updates for Final Fantasy 14 and we are now approaching that limit.
And so for this limit that's in place, we have been asking Sony Interactive Entertainment from our side to increase that just for Final Fantasy 14, and they have kindly been doing that so far.
But they've told us now that they are also reaching their limits.
So I will repeat myself: I do want to provide support for platforms as long as possible.
However, there will eventually come a time when the hardware is at its limits in terms of its technology, and at that point in time we would have to provide an end to the service on that hardware. But I will be sure to provide clear reasoning for that decision when I communicate it to the players.