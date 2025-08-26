Sony loosens PS4 OS rules for Final Fantasy XIV, but the MMORPG may be forced to drop PS4 soon

Final Fantasy XIV could be the next major game to stop supporting Sony's PlayStation 4 due to enormous technical debt from the accumulated patches.

Major online games are starting to drop support on PS4, and Final Fantasy XIV could be next.

After earning over $100 billion from a prolonged console life cycle, it seems like everyone is ready to move on from the PS4. Two of the platform's biggest online games have announced they'll be dropping PS4 soon--PUBG in November of this year, and Genshin Impact in April 2026. Now a recent interview hints that Final Fantasy XIV might also be moving on from the PS4 soon.

FFXIV game director Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi-P) reveals some interesting details on how the game actually works on PS4. Yoshi-P tells games publication Feed4Gamers that Sony basically gives Final Fantasy XIV extra clearance to use more of the PS4's OS resources. But there's a limit, and that limit is close to being maxed out.

Yoshi-P says that Square Enix would, of course, like to support all versions of Final Fantasy XIV in parallel, including the PS4 version. After all, the PS4 still has a multitude of users, and Sony had previously indicated that it would be supporting a cross-generational PlayStation ecosystem into the future.

Check below for the Q&A with Yoshi-P: