Final Fantasy XVI is a true next-gen spectacle on PlayStation 5

Final Fantasy XVI looks to be a true next-gen spectacle on PlayStation 5 with incredible in-game visuals, graphics, and effects.

Published Fri, Jun 3 2022 5:02 PM CDT
Thanks to PlayStation 5's graphical power, Final Fantasy XVI is the best-looking game in the series and should deliver a true next-gen moment.

Final Fantasy XVI's latest screenshots and trailer underline one major point: Devs are doing incredible things on the PS5. Yesterday Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XVI would release in Summer 2023 on PlayStation 5 and showcased one of the most amazing game trailers of our era. So far it looks like Final Fantasy XVI is one of the most visually impressive games coming to the system and should help usher in the true era of next-gen PS5 spectacles.

The new batch of in-game screenshots released for Final Fantasy XVI reveal a stunning look at what's to come. The entire wave of screens is eye-opening and illustrates the power of the PS5; from open-world mesas and shadowy swamps to haunted magically-infused interiors, Square Enix's dev team is flexing the full might of the PS5's Zen 2 CPU and Navi 2.0 GPU.

What's even more interesting is this isn't even the final version of the game. Director Yoshi-P says the team still has a lot more work to do in polishing the visuals and core experience to make things look and feel even better.

"As for development progress, I'm happy to announce that the game is fully playable from start to finish; though, from optimization to brush-up, there is still a mountain of challenges to tackle as we head into our final push. Until then, please stay tuned. We'll do our best to not keep you waiting too long before our next update!" FFXVI director Hiroshi Takai said in a recent update.

"With the power of the PlayStation®5 console behind us, we're looking to take you on a seamless, story-driven, white-knuckle ride that will rival even the most thrilling roller-coaster. So, buckle up. The wait is almost over," game director Yoshi-P added.

