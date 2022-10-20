All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Final Fantasy XVI update delivers enchanting high-fantasy lore

Square Enix drops a new Final Fantasy XVI trailer that's focused on beautiful high-fantasy lore and worldbuilding, laying out the story of the game.

Published Oct 20, 2022 4:46 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Oct 20 2022 5:25 PM CDT
Square Enix released a new Final Fantasy XVI trailer that highlights the game's mystical world of Valisthea.

Final Fantasy XVI looks to be the ultimate high-fantasy video game in recent memory. The developers have shifted full-force into the age-old sword and sorcery archetypes that the franchise is known for, and with the use of new advanced tech, Square Enix is crafting one of the most compelling worlds of myth and magic that we've seen in some time.

The mainstays of Final Fantasy are all present in the lore: World riven by political strife and/or chaos, warring nations, huge crystals of power, and chosen one prophecies.

The trailer is an incredible mix of worldbuilding and storytelling with some impressive boss fight action sequences and cinematic cutscenes.

This footage has done nothing big further ignite the massive hype for Final Fantasy's triumphant return to high magic.

We also got some new tidbits from game producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida.

Here's what Yoshi-P said:

"The flames of war spread as Vaslithea enters an age of twilight. Where will fate lead the Dominants and what future awaits the realm at the end of this bitter conflict? There are still many more questions to be answered, many more truths to be uncovered."

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release Summer 2023 on PlayStation 5.

Who shall claim their fading light?

From a single spark, will the land ignite

A new shadow rises to fall upon the Dominants,

painting their destinies black as night.

It has been fifteen hundred years since the fall of our forebears, and Valisthea has been slowly dying ever since. Darkness spreads as day gives way to twilight, the Mothers' flame now all but a flicker. And as the fringes fade, the people flock to the Mothercrystals.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

