New Final Fantasy XVI update delivers enchanting high-fantasy lore

Square Enix released a new Final Fantasy XVI trailer that highlights the game's mystical world of Valisthea.

Final Fantasy XVI looks to be the ultimate high-fantasy video game in recent memory. The developers have shifted full-force into the age-old sword and sorcery archetypes that the franchise is known for, and with the use of new advanced tech, Square Enix is crafting one of the most compelling worlds of myth and magic that we've seen in some time.

Popular Now: Microsoft gives Xbox console installed base numbers

The mainstays of Final Fantasy are all present in the lore: World riven by political strife and/or chaos, warring nations, huge crystals of power, and chosen one prophecies.

The trailer is an incredible mix of worldbuilding and storytelling with some impressive boss fight action sequences and cinematic cutscenes.

This footage has done nothing big further ignite the massive hype for Final Fantasy's triumphant return to high magic.

We also got some new tidbits from game producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida.

Here's what Yoshi-P said:

"The flames of war spread as Vaslithea enters an age of twilight. Where will fate lead the Dominants and what future awaits the realm at the end of this bitter conflict? There are still many more questions to be answered, many more truths to be uncovered."

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release Summer 2023 on PlayStation 5.