Final Fantasy 14 on Switch 2? Yoshi-P says: 'Please wait while looking forward to it'

Yoshi-P may have once again teased that Final Fantasy 14 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, likely the Switch 2 due to the significant power boost that the newer system offers.
Square Enix wants to bring FF14 to as many platforms that can support it--especially mobile. Back in August 2024, we reported that the publisher eventually wanted to offer the paid subscription MMORPG to all gaming platforms. At the time, game director Yoshi-P said that "the concept that we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible."
Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is out and filling out its installed base with multi-million sales, Square Enix could start mobilizing a Switch version of Final Fantasy 14 at some point. During a New Year's Q&A chat, which Yoshi-P holds on an annual basis, the director seems to have reiterated his previous point about a Switch port. When asked about Final Fantasy 14 on Nintendo platforms, the creator said: "Please wait while looking forward to it."
Neither Square Enix nor Nintendo have announced anything concrete about an official release, but given the publisher's recent cross-platform push, it could only be a matter of time before some sort of version of their MMORPG moneymaker is out on the Switch.
As for which platform could handle Final Fantasy 14, it's likely to be a Switch 2 exclusive and skip the base Switch, if not just because of the age of the Tegra X1 used in the original Nintendo handheld. Switch 2 offers more advantages for developers, including built-in DLSS solutions, and a much more capable CPU/GPU combo alongside a significantly larger and faster RAM pool for graphics streaming.