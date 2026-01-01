Final Fantasy 14 on Switch 2? Yoshi-P says: 'Please wait while looking forward to it'

TL;DR: Final Fantasy 14 is likely coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, leveraging its enhanced power and hardware capabilities. Square Enix aims to expand the MMORPG to as many platforms as possible, focusing on cross-platform availability and mobile support, with an official Switch release expected in the future.

Yoshi-P may have once again teased that Final Fantasy 14 is coming to the Nintendo Switch, likely the Switch 2 due to the significant power boost that the newer system offers.

Square Enix wants to bring FF14 to as many platforms that can support it--especially mobile. Back in August 2024, we reported that the publisher eventually wanted to offer the paid subscription MMORPG to all gaming platforms. At the time, game director Yoshi-P said that "the concept that we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible."

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is out and filling out its installed base with multi-million sales, Square Enix could start mobilizing a Switch version of Final Fantasy 14 at some point. During a New Year's Q&A chat, which Yoshi-P holds on an annual basis, the director seems to have reiterated his previous point about a Switch port. When asked about Final Fantasy 14 on Nintendo platforms, the creator said: "Please wait while looking forward to it."

Neither Square Enix nor Nintendo have announced anything concrete about an official release, but given the publisher's recent cross-platform push, it could only be a matter of time before some sort of version of their MMORPG moneymaker is out on the Switch.

As for which platform could handle Final Fantasy 14, it's likely to be a Switch 2 exclusive and skip the base Switch, if not just because of the age of the Tegra X1 used in the original Nintendo handheld. Switch 2 offers more advantages for developers, including built-in DLSS solutions, and a much more capable CPU/GPU combo alongside a significantly larger and faster RAM pool for graphics streaming.