MSI's new SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSD: up to 4TB, up to insane 12GB/sec reads

MSI unveils its next-gen SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSD with up to 12GB/sec sequential reads, capacities of up to 4TB. Perfect timing for Zen 4 and Raptor Lake.

Published Sep 25, 2022 10:05 PM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Sep 25 2022 10:11 PM CDT
MSI has just unleashed its next-gen SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS, a next-gen SSD that pushes read speeds up to a huge 12GB/sec with the latest PCIe Gen5 connectivity.

The new MSI SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS SSD slots into the next-gen PCIe 5.0 standard, but is backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 systems, while inside MSI is using high-quality 3D NAND flash and "advanced cooling". The new MSI SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS will be available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with varying prices (that we don't know just yet).

Inside, MSI is tapping the new Phison E26 SSD controller that features up to 12.3GB/sec (12,300MB/sec) sequential reads in CrystalDiskMark benchmarks, while writes are up to a huge 10.1GB/sec (10,100MB/sec).

MSI is using an absolutely beautiful bronze-colored aluminum heat sink, which is required to keep the insane-fast SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS SSD cool. It doesn't matter if you're a professional, content creator, gamer, or anyone in between, if you need crazy 12GB/sec+ reads then you've got your SSD here with the new SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS SSD.

MSI has already put its new SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 HS into a RAID configuration, with performance teased at up to 170% faster than a single PCIe 5.0 SSD... so we're talking 20GB/sec (20,000MB/sec) here. Just for reference, SATA 6Gb/s taps out at 0.6GB/sec (600MB/sec).

If you want to get all the goodness out of the PCIe 5.0 bandwidth here, you'll need a new AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU and a new AM5 socket motherboard (which will have PCIe 5.0 support). On the blue side of the fence, the current-gen Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will support PCIe 5.0 SSDs.

K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison Electronics, said: "the cooperation between Phison and MSI started from the SSD product line. Since both companies have their own expertise in NAND controller and computer system integration respectively, and in addition to SSD, MSI has also actively expanded its strategy in the fields of gaming, content creators, commercial, industrial, robotics, and even automotive in recent years, where the application markets are in line with Phison's long-term strategy, so the two companies hit it off".

"The SPATIUM PCIe 5.0 SSD launched by MSI this time adopted Phison's E26 SSD controller. Since the performance of PCIe 5.0 is much faster than the previous generation of PCIe 4.0, the two companies have conducted a lot of tests and discussions on power consumption and heat dissipation, which is a valuable cooperation experience. In the future, Phison will continue to support MSI through controller technology".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

