Phison E26 Gen5 SSD controller: 'flagship product in the PC market'

Phison teases up the performance of next-gen SSDs with its new PS5026-E26 PCIe Gen5 SSD which will reach 13,000MB/sec (13GB/sec).

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 6:19 PM CDT
Phison is talking up its upcoming Gen5 SSD controller once again, but the days of its Gen4 SSD controllers aren't over... with new PCIe 4.0 SSDs coming that will reach 7.2GB/sec for consumers, and up to 32TB capacities for servers.

The company is working on the PCIe Gen 5 E26, PCIe Gen 4 E25 and PCIe Gen 4 E20 products that include the Phison E26 'PS5026-E26' PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller that will usher in the lofty speeds of 13GB/sec (13,000MB/sec) that we saw teased not too long ago. Phison teased its E26 controller pumping away in an AMD Zen 4-capable X670E motherboard at an insane 12.5GB/sec.

Phison's upcoming key solutions were discussed in a recent Annual Report publication, including:

  • The PS5025-E25 controller is a PCIe Gen4 SSD with an external DRAM design and a maximum performance of 7200MB/s, which is the best choice for extremely fast gamers.
  • The PS5020-E20 PCIe Gen4 enterprise SSD controller will have a maximum support capacity of 32TB and support special functions in enterprise-grade applications. It will be the most suitable choice for server system integrators.
  • The performance of new-gen. PS5026-E26 PCIe Gen5 SSD controller will reach 13000MB/s, and it will be a flagship product in the PC market.
Phison E26 Gen5 SSD controller: 'flagship product in the PC market' 02 | TweakTown.com

We will see Phison's next-gen E26 'PS5026-E26' PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller debut later this year, ready for the next-gen Intel and AMD CPUs, as well as PCIe 5.0-enabled motherboards. Intel's upcoming 700 series chipset led by the flagship Z790 will handle your PCIe 5.0 SSD speeds, as too will AMD's upcoming 600 series chipset let by the flagship X670E + X670 has already been tested with Phison's new E26 'PS5026-E26' PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller.

We've already seen APACER come out announcing the world's first PCIe 5.0 SSD, offering the out-of-this-world 13GB/sec read speeds. APACER's upcoming PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs will be pushing 13GB/sec reads and 12GB/sec writes, all for next-gen consumers' storage needs.

Phison isn't the only one with PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers, with competitors in Samsung, Silicon Motion, KIOXIA, and more with their own Gen5 SSD controllers on the way.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, phison.com, digitnews.in

