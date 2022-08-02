AMD + Phison tease PCIe 5.0 SSD on Ryzen 7000 series at 10GB/sec+

AMD and Phison teamed up to show off a next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD running on AMD's upcoming Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series platform.

The new super-fast demo was shown off during Flash Memory Summit 2022 (FMS 2022) where Phison was showing off its new PS5026-E26 PCIe controller, which was used on an ASUS ROG Strix X670 HERO motherboard, pushing 10GB/sec+ in both reads and writes (while the SSD itself can push 12GB/sec reads).

Phison was tapping Micron's new 232-layer B58R TLC technology which is "still in the tuning phase" which is why we're seeing lower speeds (10GB/sec max, versus 12GB/sec capable on the SSD itself). We've already seen Phison show off its new PS5026-E26 PCIe Gen5 SSD controller before, where it was pushing a higher 12.5GB/sec on an AMD X670-based motherboard just back in late May.

Phison's next-gen PS5026-E26 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller was used on an undisclosed Ryzen 7000 series CPU with an OPN code of "100-000000593-20_Y". We heard about that Zen 4-powered CPU in some leaks from a few days ago in the form of what we should eventually see as the Ryzen 5 7600X processor.