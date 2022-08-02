All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD + Phison tease PCIe 5.0 SSD on Ryzen 7000 series at 10GB/sec+

Phison shows off its next-gen PS5026-E26 Gen5 SSD controller, with Micron's new 232-layer B58R TLC tech and AMD X670 chipset.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 2 2022 8:01 PM CDT
AMD and Phison teamed up to show off a next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD running on AMD's upcoming Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series platform.

The new super-fast demo was shown off during Flash Memory Summit 2022 (FMS 2022) where Phison was showing off its new PS5026-E26 PCIe controller, which was used on an ASUS ROG Strix X670 HERO motherboard, pushing 10GB/sec+ in both reads and writes (while the SSD itself can push 12GB/sec reads).

Phison was tapping Micron's new 232-layer B58R TLC technology which is "still in the tuning phase" which is why we're seeing lower speeds (10GB/sec max, versus 12GB/sec capable on the SSD itself). We've already seen Phison show off its new PS5026-E26 PCIe Gen5 SSD controller before, where it was pushing a higher 12.5GB/sec on an AMD X670-based motherboard just back in late May.

AMD + Phison tease PCIe 5.0 SSD on Ryzen 7000 series at 10GB/sec+ 02 | TweakTown.com

Phison's next-gen PS5026-E26 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller was used on an undisclosed Ryzen 7000 series CPU with an OPN code of "100-000000593-20_Y". We heard about that Zen 4-powered CPU in some leaks from a few days ago in the form of what we should eventually see as the Ryzen 5 7600X processor.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

