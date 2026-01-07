MSI unveils its flagship SPATIUM M571 DLP Gen5 SSD at CES 2026: up to 14GB/sec speeds

MSI introduces its flagship SPATIUM M571 DLP SSD at CES 2026: new Gen5 SSD with up to 14GB?sec reads, up to 50% less power consumption, and more.

The new SPATIUM M571 DLP SSD is based on the Phison E28 Gen5 SSD controller, which is fabbed at TSMC on its 6nm process node, with MSI claiming power consumption is lowered by up to 50% while incorporating MSI's in-house Data Loss Protection (DLP) technology, securing critical data during unexpected disruptions to power.

The new MSI SPATIUM M571 DLP SSD will come in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, with a launch in the coming months, while pricing is unknown at the moment.

MSI says that its new MSI SPATIUM M571 DLP SSD offers the "Ultimate Performance for Creators, Gamers, and AI". The company continues, saying "its flagship SPATIUM M571 DLP SSD, built on a PCIe Gen5 interface and capable of delivering ultra-fast read/write speeds of up to 14,000 / 11,000 MB/s. Powered by a TSMC 6nm controller, it cuts power consumption by up to 50% while incorporating MSI's exclusive Data Loss Protection (DLP) technology to secure critical data during unexpected power interruptions".

Sam Chern, Vice President of Marketing at MSI, said: "'Innovate Beyond' is the core DNA of MSI. Regardless of the challenges, we firmly believe that technical innovation is the primary force driving the industry forward. Through core breakthroughs across our entire product ecosystem, we have redefined the boundaries of high-performance hardware and intelligent living, proving to the world that extreme performance and AI integration can coexist perfectly without compromise. Every step forward is our concrete commitment to an AI-driven future".