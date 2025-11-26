MSI MEG X870E ACE MAX mobo specs: 3 x PCIe 5.0 slots, 64MB BIOS + 'next-level CPU' support

MSI has released the full specifications of its new MEG X870E ACE MAX motherboard in China: 3 x PCIe 5.0 slots, 64MB BIOS with 'next-level CPU' support.

MSI's new MEG X870E ACE MAX motherboard specifications have been listed in China, with the mid-cycle "refresh" mobo featuring 3 x PCIe 5.0 slots, and dual Gen5 M.2 SSD slots, as well as "next-level CPU" support.

MSI's upcoming MEG X870E ACE MAX motherboard sports an 18+2+1 phase SPS DrMOS power design, with 4 x DDR5 UDIMM slots with support for memory overclocking at up to 8400 MT/s and beyond. On the storage and expansion side of things, it features 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, 1 x PCIe 5.0 x8 slot, 1 x PCIe 5.0 x4 slot, 2 x PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 SSD slots, 3 x PCIe 4.0 x4 slots, and 4 x SATA III ports. On the rear, I/O includes USB4 40Gbps Type-C ports.

There's a larger 64GB BIOS on the MEG X870E ACE MAX motherboard, which provides the motherboard support for "next-level CPU" upgrades with better compatibility, says MSI. The next-level CPU upgrades most likely refer to AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 and Ryzen 7 9850X3D2 processors with dual X3D cache (up to 192MB of L3 cache on the 9950X3D2). It could also refer to the next-gen Ryzen 10000 series CPUs based on the next-gen Zen 6 architecture, which will debut in 2026.

MSI also includes ultra-fast 10GbE "Super LAN" and 5G ethernet ports on the MEG X870E ACE MAX motherboard, with Wi-Fi 7, and more. There's the usual Frozr Design with a Wavy Fin design, Direct Touch Cross heatpipe, an aluminum cover, double-sided M.2 Shield Frozr, a metal backplate, and Frozr AI software that ensures the "utmost performance" with low temperatures.