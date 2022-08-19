AORUS's next-gen Gen5 10000 SSD teased with huge 12.4GB/sec reads

GIGABYTE has just shown off its new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD, with some blistering next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD speeds of up to 12.5GB/sec reads and 10GB/sec writes.

The next-gen AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD has now been confirmed by GIGABYTE where we will see the company release next-gen AORUS Gen5 10000 SSDs in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities... but here's hoping to 8TB and beyond in Gen5 speeds. AORUS showed off a CrystalDiskMark 7.0.0 benchmark with the new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD pushing a huge 12.4GB/sec (12,400MB/sec) sequential reads, and up to 10GB/sec (10,000MB/sec) sequential writes.

GIGABYTE says that its new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is up to 55% faster than PCIe 4.0 SSDs, which were tapping out at around 7.5GB/sec. You won't be able to pull these huge 12GB/sec+ speeds without a PCIe 5.0-capable motherboard, which is perfect timing as Intel and AMD are both about to launch their respective next-gen CPU and motherboard platforms, which will both take these new PCIe 5.0 SSDs and let you drive up 12GB/sec+ reads on your next-gen SSD.

Inside, the new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD packs the new Phison PS5026-E26 8-channel controller, which GIGABYTE says will provide users with the "ultimate control of random read speed". There's also more than a 200-layer stack structure, with maximum 2400MT/s bandwidth 3D-TLC NAND flash, and LPDDR4 cache design.

GIGABYTE says that its new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSDs are enhanced by the multi-core architecture of the Phison PS5026-E26 controller, so it will not only improve AI multi-tasking operations, but "takes content creators, gamers, and users eager for extreme performance to the next level".

As for cooling, GIGABYTE points out that most of the next-gen motherboards feature a built-in M.2 heat sink, so the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is specially designed with an easily removable full-covered copper heat sink. The company says that users will be able to choose between the built-in heat sink on their motherboard, or the enclosed heat sink with the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD.

AMD and Phison have shown off the next-gen PS5026-E26 PCIe 5.0 SSD controller not too long ago, tapping Micron's new 232-layer B58R TLC technology which is "still in the tuning phase" which is why we're seeing lower speeds (10GB/sec max, versus 12GB/sec capable on the SSD itself). We've already seen Phison show off its new PS5026-E26 PCIe Gen5 SSD controller before, where it was pushing a higher 12.5GB/sec on an AMD X670-based motherboard just back in late May.

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division said: "With PCIe 5.0 support on new motherboard platform, the bandwidth and transfer performance are raised to the next level. As the first manufacturer to have both motherboards and SSD product lines in the market, GIGABYTE is also the first to unveil the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD. This new product brings blistering fast storage performance with ultra durability and compatibility to users for optimal quality and performance".