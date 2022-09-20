EA and Marvel working together on 'several new games'

Electronic Arts and Marvel have announced a business collaboration to work on several new game projects.

The leaks were right: EA is working on a new Iron Man game and a handful of other titles too. "This is an exciting new collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts, with Iron Man being the first of several new games," EA's Motive studio said during today's Iron Man announcement.

This lends credence to earlier reports that EA is also working on a new Black Panther game, but nothing has been announced or confirmed on other projects.

EA has a close working relationship with Disney. The studio has delivered multiple Star Wars games including Battlefront and Battlefront II, two wildly successful monetized re-releases with 33 million in combined sales as of 2019, as well as Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and the upcoming Jedi Survivor, and the mobile free-to-play Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes collectible game.

The news comes after Disney has made considerable efforts to license out its mega-hit IP for new games.

EA used to have exclusivity on Star Wars games, Disney has conscripted multiple studios for new Star Wars titles including Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment, who is currently working on an ensemble project, and Skydance New Media, a new studio run by Amy Hennig who had been working on an ensemble action Star Wars game for EA back in 2017 before the project was shut down and Visceral Games was closed.

Disney is also making new Marvel games including Midnight Suns from Take-Two Interactive, and another game starring Captain America and Black Panther from Skydance New Media.